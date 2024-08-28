Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who will take the reins at AMMA embroiled in leadership crisis? New contenders emerge for top posts

    The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) faces a leadership crisis as the governing body stepped down amid allegations. Mohanlal and Mammootty won't contest for the top post, paving the way for new contenders like Prithviraj, Kunchacko Boban, and Jagadeesh. 

    Who will take the reins at AMMA embroiled in leadership crisis? New contenders emerge for top posts dmn
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    Kochi: The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) is facing a leadership crisis with the governing body stepping down following allegations against top actors in the industry. The process of electing a new governing body will take over a month, and the question on everyone's mind is who will lead AMMA next.

    Also Read: Kerala: Actor Siddique slapped with rape, criminal intimidation charges over actress' complaint

    Mohanlal, the current president, has already stated that he will not contest for the top post again, while Mammootty has also shown no interest in leading the organization. This has paved the way for new contenders to emerge.

    Prithviraj, who had earlier withdrawn from the contest citing busy schedules, may be persuaded to take up the challenge. He is considered one of the strongest contenders for the post.

    Kunchacko Boban is another strong contender, and his chances are high due to his acceptability among the members. If both Prithviraj and Kunchacko Boban withdraw, senior actor Jagadeesh may be considered for the president or general secretary post.

    There is also a strong demand for a woman to lead AMMA, and Kukku Parameswaran, who contested for the general secretary post last time, and Manju Pillai, who contested for the vice president post, may contest again. Young and active actors like Nikhila Vimal may also be considered.

    The members are concerned that if a capable leader does not take over, the very existence of the organization will be at stake. The election will be held through a secret ballot if there is a contest.

    The notification for the election will be issued soon, and the members will have to submit their nomination papers within a month. The general body meeting will be convened later to elect the new governing body.

    Also Read: Police to record confidential statement of actress Sreelekha Mitra on harassment complaint against Ranjith

