Kerala: Actor Siddique slapped with rape, criminal intimidation charges over actress' complaint

Malayalam actor Siddique has been booked with criminal intimidation and rape following a complaint by actress Revathy Sampath. She filed a complaint with the Special Investigation Team, alleging that Siddique raped her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016 and also threatened her.

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor Siddique has been charged with serious offenses, including rape, by the Museum police, following a complaint filed by actress Revathy Sampath. The case was registered after Revathy approached the Special Investigation Team, established to investigate sexual misconduct allegations in the Malayalam film industry.

Siddique resigns as AMMA general secretary amid allegations of sexual misconduct by young actress

In addition to rape, Siddique is also facing charges of criminal intimidation for allegedly threatening Revathy Sampath. According to the FIR, Siddique allegedly raped the woman at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram in January 2016.

On Tuesday, the actress filed a sexual harassment complaint against Siddique, alleging that he had mistreated her and shared a past traumatic experience. As a result, Siddique stepped down from his role as General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) following the allegations.

Siddique has hit back with a counter-complaint against the actress, claiming that the allegations of sexual harassment and rape are false and part of a conspiracy. He argues that the actress has made inconsistent claims, initially accusing him of using offensive language in 2018 and later changing her story to include harassment. Siddique maintains that the latest accusation of sexual harassment is a new and unfounded claim.

In her account, she revealed that Siddique affectionately called her "mole" (daughter) and deceived her with the promise of a film role, ultimately exploiting her. She also mentioned that she and some of her friends had similar experiences with Siddique and other powerful figures in the industry. Sampath stated that she had previously made #MeToo allegations against Siddique but was discouraged by the lack of legal action or support.

The young actress expressed her frustration with Siddique's recent statements dismissing the allegations, reiterating her stance that what he did to her and others amounts to rape. She emphasized the severe impact of the assault on her mental health and criticized the AMMA organization for harbouring individuals she described as "criminals."



Latest Videos