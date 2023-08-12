Suriya meets late Malayalam filmmaker Siddique's family, offers sincere condolences; watch video

Siddique has directed films in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi in addition to Malayalam. He is well known for directing Salman Khan's 2011 movie Bodyguard, in which he also appeared alongside Kareena Kapoor.

Suriya, the Tamil superstar, paid a visit to the late filmmaker Siddique's home. The actor returned to Kakanate with producer Rajashekhar after spending time with Siddique's family. When the Malayalam superhit film 'Friends' was adapted in Tamil, Suriya took the lead role. It was the film that set the door for Suriya's professional comeback. The film, directed by Siddique, was one of the best in actor Vijay's career. Suriya stated on Twitter that the death of Siddique is an irreplaceable loss. Siddique has had a significant impact on his interest in filmmaking and eagerness to learn more. "When we make Friends, we are young performers. He was an excellent director. He also gave me the confidence to believe in my abilities. As an actor, I am deeply indebted to you for believing in me and standing by me." he said. Surya added that he will be missed forever and shares the family’s grief.

Actor Surya visited director Siddique’s family in Kochi and extended condolences. Several other prominent Indian actors, directors and others posted heartfelt notes on his demise. Kareena Kapoor's touching message for Siddique was notable. Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and other stars expressed respect to the late filmmaker on social media, as did the actress, who collaborated with him in the 2011 film Bodyguard starring Salman Khan. "Will always remember you like this... with a smile. You will be missed Siddique Sir." she wrote.

Siddique died on August 8. He had been receiving therapy for a variety of diseases for quite some time. His health worsened after a heart attack, according to news agency ANI. His funeral will be held in Kochi on Wednesday, according to ANI.

Mammootty tweeted in Malayalam, which roughly translates to, "Continuous departures of very dear ones...while experiencing the unbearable pain it causes... Homage to dear Siddique."

His son, popular actor Dulquer Salmaan, wrote, "The gentlest soul. The kindest human. A gifted writer/director. The most incredible humor hiding behind his soft demeanour. He gave us some of the most iconic films. Part of our pop culture and referred to in our everyday conversations. This is an immeasurable loss. Prayers and strength to Siddique Sir's family and loved ones."

