    Weather alert: IMD issues rain alert in 12 districts in Kerala, heavy downpour likely over next five days

    Kerala under heavy rain warning, with 12 districts on alert, orange alert in 2 districts, and yellow alert in 9 districts, accompanied by strong winds, rough seas, and a fishing ban.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 3:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for Kerala, with 12 districts placed under alert. Orange alerts have been declared in Pathanamthitta and Idukki, indicating a high probability of thunderstorms and heavy rain. Yellow alerts have been issued for nine districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

    A cyclonic circulation has developed over southern Sri Lanka, leading to a low-pressure trough extending from Rayalaseema to Comorin, with a height of up to 900 meters. Consequently, Kerala is expected to experience widespread moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next five days. Isolated regions may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between August 13-15 and heavy rainfall from August 13-17, as per the IMD's forecast.

    Fishing has been banned along the Kerala coast due to rough seas and strong winds, with wind speeds expected to reach 35-45 km/h and up to 55 km/h in some areas. The IMD has warned of potential landslides, mudslides, and flash floods in areas receiving heavy rainfall.

    Strong winds and rough seas are expected in the southern coast of Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the central and eastern Arabian Sea, with wind speeds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h and up to 55 km/h in some areas. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday in the central and western Bay of Bengal, and the southern coast of Kerala. Fishing is prohibited in these areas on the specified dates. 

    District-wise alerts

    - Orange alert: Pathanamthitta and Idukki
    - Yellow alert: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur
    - No alert: Alappuzha and Kasaragod

