Nimisha Priya case: Yemen prison authorities receive notification on execution, final talks underway

Read Full Article

New Delhi: Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, who is awaiting execution in Yemen, has sent a message stating that prison authorities have received the notification regarding her death sentence. In her message, she mentioned that a lawyer had contacted the prison. The voice message was sent to office bearers of the Nimisha Priya Action Council, specifically received by the council's convener, Jayan Idappally.

Also Read: Nimisha Priya case: Transferred $40,000 to victim's kin in Yemen for Kerala nurse's release, says Centre

Iran’s Involvement in Negotiations

Earlier, reports had surfaced that Iran had intervened in discussions regarding Nimisha Priya’s release by engaging with a representative of the Houthi rebel group. Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, reportedly spoke with Houthi leader Abdul Salam regarding the matter. This conversation took place after Araghchi met with India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar. In an interview with The Hindu, Iran’s Foreign Minister confirmed that Nimisha Priya’s release was a topic of discussion and stated that the Houthi leader had responded positively, expressing willingness to explore possible solutions.

Efforts to Secure Release

Iran had previously indicated that discussions regarding this case were ongoing. Since a significant portion of Yemen is under Houthi control, India sought Iran's assistance in facilitating negotiations. Nimisha Priya’s mother is currently in Yemen, attempting to secure her daughter's release by offering blood money (compensation) to the family of the deceased Yemeni citizen.

Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, confirmed that, as per the request of Nimisha Priya’s family, $40,000 was transferred to the victim’s family through the Ministry of External Affairs' official account. Discussions between the two families are ongoing to determine the next course of action. The Indian government has also facilitated travel arrangements for Nimisha Priya’s mother to Yemen, authorized a power of attorney for negotiations, and ensured legal assistance using ministry funds. The Action Council also assisted in delivering the blood money to Yemen. However, the minister emphasized that the negotiations between the two families must succeed for a resolution to be reached.

Legal Proceedings and Death Sentence Confirmation

Nimisha Priya was arrested in July 2017 and was sentenced to death in 2020. All appeals filed on her behalf have been rejected. Reports indicate that the President of Yemen confirmed the death sentence after a delay in transferring the second installment of the blood money.

Also Read: Iran offers help for Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya on death row in Yemen as family hopes for 'last-minute pardon'

Latest Videos