user
user icon

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan

BJP leader V Muraleedharan has welcomed the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, urging its implementation in Kerala. He emphasized that the bill, passed in the Lok Sabha, aims to prevent illegal immigration and safeguard national security.
 

'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan anr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 29, 2025, 10:40 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP leader V Muraleedharan welcomed the Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 and stated that it should be implemented in Kerala. Muraleedharan said that the bill will prevent the country from illegal immigrants and is for national security.

"The bill passed by the union government to prevent illegal migrants from entering the country is for national safety. Kerala should implement it. There are a lot of illegal migrants in Kerala from Bangladesh. They are bringing drugs to Kerala", V Muraledharan said while speaking to reporters on Saturday (Mar 29).

Also Read: Kerala University blunder: MBA answer sheets go missing from teacher's custody, delays exam results

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and was presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While presenting the bill, Amit Shah stated that India is not a 'dharamshala' those who pose a threat to the national security will not be allowed to enter the country.

"Those who pose a threat to the national security will not be allowed to enter the nation. The nation is not a 'Dharamshala'(rest house)...If someone comes to the nation to give its contribute to the development of the nation, they are always welcome," he said.

He said whether it is Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them.

"In the last ten years, India has become the fifth-largest economy. India has emerged as a bright spot among the world's largest economies. India has become a hub of manufacturing and it is natural for people from all over the world to come to India... The number of people taking refuge in India for personal gain and making the country unsafe has also increased... Be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them," he said. 

Also Read: India not a 'Dharamshala,' strict action against illegal entrants: Amit Shah on Immigration Bill (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala University blunder: MBA answer sheets go missing from teacher's custody, delays exam results for 10 months anr

Kerala University blunder: MBA answer sheets go missing from teacher's custody, delays exam results

Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies anr

Kerala: 13-year-old Bihar boy escapes from Sanik School hostel in Kozhikode, search intensifies

Kottayam nursing College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details anr

Kottayam College ragging: Accused used weapons, drugs, extorted money; chargesheet reveals shocking details

thirayattam the divine dance drama celebrating kerala's folkore anr

Thirayattam – The divine dance drama celebrating Kerala's folklore

Kerala: Nine drug users infected with HIV due to shared syringes in Malappuram anr

Kerala: Nine drug users infected with HIV due to shared syringes in Malappuram

Recent Stories

Siachen's New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL's Tumkur shk

Siachen’s New Guardians: 156 Prachand Helicopters from HAL’s Tumkur

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators anr

UP: Varanasi to shut meat shops during Navratri; Civic body announces crackdown on violators

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 2: Fastest Malayalam film to HIT Rs 100 Cr globally, India sees 44.05% drop NTI

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 2: Fastest Malayalam film to HIT Rs 100 Cr globally, India sees 44.05% drop

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button? gcw

Vivo X200 Ultra design teased! Will it feature dedicated camera control button?

10 must-see most beautiful places to visit in the Kullu Valley; Check here ATG

10 must-see most beautiful places to visit in the Kullu Valley; Check here

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Gulf Pulse | When is Eid Al Fitr 2025? March 30th or 31st?

Video Icon
Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Farmers Hold Human Skeletons in Protest, Demands Centre to Implement MSP | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Panic Grips Bangkok as 7.7 Quake Shakes Myanmar, People Flood Streets

Video Icon
Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Mahima Kumari Mewar Lashes Out at SP MP Ramji Lal Suman Over Statement on Rana Sanga

Video Icon
Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Shock and Panic as Sky-High Pool Sways During 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in Bangkok

Video Icon