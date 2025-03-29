'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP leader V Muraleedharan welcomed the Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 and stated that it should be implemented in Kerala. Muraleedharan said that the bill will prevent the country from illegal immigrants and is for national security.

"The bill passed by the union government to prevent illegal migrants from entering the country is for national safety. Kerala should implement it. There are a lot of illegal migrants in Kerala from Bangladesh. They are bringing drugs to Kerala", V Muraledharan said while speaking to reporters on Saturday (Mar 29).

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 passed in Lok Sabha

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and was presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While presenting the bill, Amit Shah stated that India is not a 'dharamshala' those who pose a threat to the national security will not be allowed to enter the country.

"Those who pose a threat to the national security will not be allowed to enter the nation. The nation is not a 'Dharamshala'(rest house)...If someone comes to the nation to give its contribute to the development of the nation, they are always welcome," he said.

He said whether it is Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them.

"In the last ten years, India has become the fifth-largest economy. India has emerged as a bright spot among the world's largest economies. India has become a hub of manufacturing and it is natural for people from all over the world to come to India... The number of people taking refuge in India for personal gain and making the country unsafe has also increased... Be it Rohingyas or Bangladeshis, if they come to India to create unrest, strict action will be taken against them," he said.

