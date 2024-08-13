Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather alert: Moderate to heavy rain likely in Delhi till August 16; IMD issues orange alert for THESE states

    Temperatures in the national capital are expected to range between a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Delhi, warning of severe rainfall that could significantly affect daily life and transportation.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday (August 13), with a generally cloudy sky and light rain accompanied by thunderstorms expected throughout the day. A yellow alert has been issued for the next three days, cautioning residents about potential weather-related disruptions.

    Temperatures in the national capital are expected to range between a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Delhi, warning of severe rainfall that could significantly affect daily life and transportation. The department has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to the expected adverse weather conditions.

    In response to the heavy rains, the Delhi Traffic Police have reported multiple instances of waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. Notably, Najafgarh-Phirni Road is experiencing significant delays near Dhansa Stand and Bahadurgarh Stand. Waterlogging and the breakdown of three cluster buses near Chhawla Stand have further contributed to traffic congestion in the area. Motorists are urged to seek alternative routes.

    On Ring Road, traffic is heavily impacted near Safdarjung Hospital, heading towards Moti Bagh, due to a bus breakdown at the Hyatt Flyover. Similarly, waterlogging and potholes on Rohtak Road, particularly from Nangloi to Tikri Border, are causing delays. Travelers are advised to avoid Mundka and consider alternate routes. Najafgarh Nangloi Road is also affected by potholes and waterlogging, leading to slower traffic.

    Gurugram is facing widespread waterlogging, which has resulted in slow-moving traffic and extended commute times throughout the area.

    The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand, predicting heavy rainfall in these regions throughout the day. The weather department's forecast includes widespread light to moderate rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall across the plains of northwest India.

    Heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan until August 18; in Haryana until August 16; in Jammu and Kashmir over the next three days; and in Punjab on August 14. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely in Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on August 13.

    West and Central India can expect light to moderate rainfall until August 19, with heavy showers in Chhattisgarh on August 13 and in Madhya Pradesh until August 14. In East and Northeast India, heavy precipitation is likely in Arunachal Pradesh until August 15; in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until August 17; in Sikkim until August 14; in West Bengal and Bihar until August 18; and in Jharkhand and Odisha until August 16.

