'Kerala has potential to become 'Talent Capital', says Pinarayi Vijayan at Permute 2025

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the skill summit 'Permute 2025' organized by GTech, emphasizing its role in advancing the state's technological landscape. He highlighted Kerala's startup growth, citing a 254% rise in the sector over nine years.

ANI |Published: Mar 29, 2025, 1:02 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the skill summit 'Permute 2025' organised by Group of Technology Companies (Gtech). During his speech, the Chief Minister called it a crucial investment in Kerala's technological development.

Speaking at the event, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi said, "This event is a crucial investment in Kerala's technological development. I believe the discussions here will contribute to that goal. I am also happy that the 'Drug-Free Kerala' initiative is being organized as part of this program. You have the potential to transform Kerala into a talent capital, and the discussions should proceed in that direction."

Also Read: Kerala University blunder: MBA answer sheets go missing from teacher's custody, delays exam results

The 'Drug-Free Kerala' initiative is also being organized as part of this program.

He further added, "In 2016, we formulated our startup policy--the first of its kind by any state in the country. Over the past nine years, 6,200 startups have been launched in Kerala. The state now boasts the most startup-friendly ecosystem in the country, with a 254% growth in the sector, compared to the global average of just 46%."

"Just as we have successfully intervened in the startup sector, the government is making similar efforts in the IT field. The number of employees in IT parks has more than doubled. The remarkable growth in Kerala's startup and IT sectors is proof of the immense talent our youth possess," Pinarayi said.

He shared that Kerala introduced its first startup policy in 2016, leading to the launch of 6,200 startups over the past nine years. Kerala now has the most startup-friendly ecosystem in India, with a 254% growth in the sector, far above the global average of 46%.

"We are also making significant strides in the industrial sector, overcoming false narratives. Those who claimed Kerala is not business-friendly can no longer sustain that argument," Pinarayi said.

Pinarayi Vijayan also highlighted Kerala's growth in the IT sector, with the number of employees in IT parks more than doubling. He mentioned that the government's success in the startup and IT sectors proves the talent of Kerala's youth. Additionally, he noted that Kerala is overcoming negative perceptions about being business-unfriendly, showing progress in the industrial sector as well.

Also Read: 'Kerala should adopt Immigration Bill to curb illegal migrants': BJP leader V Muraleedharan

