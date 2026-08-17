A Kerala man working as a school watchman in the UAE won Rs 26 lakh from the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi lottery after four years of persistent participation. His inspiring story of patience and unexpected fortune gained significant online attention.

A Kerala man working as a school watchman in the UAE has won Rs 26 lakh after trying his luck for four years, turning persistence into an inspiring success story. The man's unexpected win has drawn attention online, particularly because of the years he spent participating before finally receiving his lucky break.

According to the report, the Kerala native has been working as a watchman at a school in the UAE. For the past four years, he had continued trying his luck, hoping that one day he would land a major prize. That moment finally arrived when he won a prize worth Rs 26 lakh.

The win was shared by Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, which highlighted the man's journey and captured his reaction after learning about the prize. In the video, the winner spoke about his long wait and offered words of encouragement to others still hoping for their own lucky moment.

“Your day will come,” he said, sharing a simple message that resonated with viewers.

After spending years trying without success, the win came as a major surprise and a reward for his persistence. His story quickly attracted reactions on social media, where users congratulated him and praised his positive outlook.

The man's journey also served as a reminder that life can change unexpectedly. For four years, buying tickets had been part of his routine, but there was no guarantee that he would ever win. When his name was finally selected, the moment marked a dramatic change from years of waiting to receiving a prize worth lakhs.

His message, “Your day will come,” became the emotional highlight of the story. It reflected his belief in patience and hope after experiencing a long period without success.

The Kerala man's win has now become an uplifting story for many, particularly people living and working away from home in the UAE. From his job as a school watchman to becoming a Rs 26 lakh winner, his journey has captured attention because of its combination of perseverance, patience and unexpected fortune.

While his four-year wait eventually ended with a major prize, his words continue to stand out: “Your day will come.”

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