Police have arrested two brothers from Odisha at the Kollam railway station with a massive 15 kg of ganja. They were reportedly smuggling the drugs by train to sell to migrant workers in Ernakulam.

Kollam: Two brothers from Odisha have been nabbed at the Kollam railway station with a huge 15 kg stash of ganja. The arrested men, Bapuji Digal and Hirodal Digal, were caught during a joint check by the Kollam Railway Police, Railway Intelligence, and the DANSAF team.

They had brought the ganja all the way from Odisha by train. Their plan was to sell it to migrant workers in Ernakulam. However, the brothers got wind that security was tight at the Ernakulam station. So, instead of getting off there, they decided to continue their journey to Kollam.

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Strict Vigilance

According to Railway SHO S. Shyamakumari, the duo was spotted acting suspiciously at the station. When the police checked their luggage, they found the ganja hidden in two boxes. It turns out one of the brothers was already working in Kerala.

This major bust was part of a strict crackdown at railway premises for the 'Onam Special Drive' and 'Operation Toofan'.

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