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Landslide in Kerala's Wayanad Kills 5 as Heavy Rain Hampers Rescue, Horrific Videos Surface
At least 5 workers were killed after a landslide struck near a tunnel construction site at Kalladi in Kerala's Wayanad amid heavy rainfall. Rescue teams are searching for people feared trapped under debris as continuous rain hampers operations.
Wayanad landslide claims 5 lives
A major landslide near a tunnel construction site in Kerala's Wayanad district has claimed at least five lives and triggered a large-scale rescue operation, with fears that more people may still be trapped under the debris. The incident took place near Meenakshi Bridge in Kalladi on Tuesday after heavy rain battered the region, causing soil and a concrete structure at the construction site to collapse.
Harrowing videos from the landslide site captured moments of panic as tonnes of mud and debris swept through the area, dragging a parked tanker truck along with it. In one viral clip, a man is seen rushing to pull a woman to safety just seconds before the sliding truck nearly crushes several people.
The dramatic footage shows people running in different directions as the massive vehicle skids uncontrollably amid the collapsing debris.
BREAKING NEWS- A landslide at the Kalladi tunnel work site in #Wayanad blocked the road and injured 5 people. They have been taken to the hospital. No deaths have been reported. Work at the site had already been stopped because of heavy rain. The area received 265 mm of rain in… pic.twitter.com/AEw4jaRPeG
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 7, 2026
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Construction site workers killed in landslide
According to officials, the three people who died were guest workers employed at or near the construction site. Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people may still be trapped beneath the mud and debris and search efforts are continuing despite difficult weather conditions.
Hira Kumar (32), Dileep (19), Suraj Yadav (25), Sanjay Thakur (35), Rajneesh (27), Tanmay Ghosh (28), Koopamal (Jaya) (37), Kunju (39) and Santosh Kumar are undergoing treatment.
Video of Terrifying Moment of Landslide hits Wayanad, 3 dead, 9 injured
A major #Landslide triggered by continuous heavy rainfall struck #Kalladi near Meppady in #Wayanad district, #Kerala on Tuesday, 3 people feared died, while 9 others injured, one of them critical.
The… pic.twitter.com/Jl8C9QpaNu
— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 7, 2026
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The landslide caused extensive damage to the area. A house and a nearby church were completely destroyed, while several vehicles were buried under the collapsed soil. Officials also fear that people travelling on the nearby road at the time of the incident may have been caught in the landslide.
Rescue operation continues despite challenging weather
Local residents, Fire and Rescue Services personnel and disaster response teams launched rescue efforts soon after the collapse. The operation has been made more difficult by continuous rainfall, unstable ground and the possibility of further landslides.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) unit based at Meenangadi was immediately sent to the site. Another NDRF team from Kozhikode has also been deployed to strengthen rescue operations.
Kerala Landslide Update- Following the #Wayanad landslide, the Chief Minister held an emergency meeting with Minister T. Siddique and ordered immediate coordination of rescue operations. Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar and Minister T. Siddique have been directed to reach… pic.twitter.com/O8xgrnPLpU
— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 7, 2026
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Officials said every effort is being made to locate anyone who may still be trapped beneath the debris.
Several injured taken to hospital
The landslide also left several people injured. Officials said those hurt were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Multiple patients are currently receiving medical care at Wayanad VIMS Hospital after suffering injuries in the incident.
Health authorities are closely monitoring their condition as emergency services remain on alert.
Chief Minister orders emergency response
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan held an emergency meeting following the incident and directed ministers to oversee rescue and relief work in Wayanad.
Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar and Wayanad Minister T Siddique were instructed to reach the affected area immediately and coordinate operations on the ground. The Chief Minister also spoke with the Wayanad District Collector to review the rescue efforts and assess the situation.
Following the #Wayanad landslide, the Chief Minister held an emergency meeting with Minister T. Siddique and ordered immediate coordination of rescue operations. Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar and Minister T. Siddique have been directed to reach Wayanad. #NDRF teams from… pic.twitter.com/OwHRh2gLhV
— Mohammed Faizan Shaikh (@king7851007) July 7, 2026
State authorities said all concerned departments have been asked to work together to ensure rescue operations continue without delay.
Red alert remains in place
The landslide tragedy has occurred as Kerala continues to experience widespread heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Wayanad and Kozhikode, warning of extremely heavy rain. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been forecast for Kannur, Kasaragod and Malappuram, while several other districts are expected to receive heavy showers.
A landslide has been reported at Kalladi in #Wayanad following continuous heavy rainfall. The incident occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at the Anakkampoyil - Kalladi - Meppadi tunnel road construction site. At least five people have been injured, while authorities fear that several… pic.twitter.com/oKsVGSXHD8
— Harish M (@chnmharish) July 7, 2026
According to the weather department, rainfall is likely to continue across the state over the next few days, although the intensity is expected to gradually reduce later this week (July 10-11).
Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam in central Keralam are likely to witness heavy rainfall on July 8.
Authorities have advised people living in vulnerable areas to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel and follow official instructions, as persistent rain could trigger more landslides, waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
With rescue teams still searching through the debris, officials are expected to provide further updates as operations continue. The priority remains locating any missing people and ensuring the safety of residents living near the affected area.
(With agency inputs)
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