A major landslide near a tunnel construction site in Kerala's Wayanad district has claimed at least five lives and triggered a large-scale rescue operation, with fears that more people may still be trapped under the debris. The incident took place near Meenakshi Bridge in Kalladi on Tuesday after heavy rain battered the region, causing soil and a concrete structure at the construction site to collapse.

Harrowing videos from the landslide site captured moments of panic as tonnes of mud and debris swept through the area, dragging a parked tanker truck along with it. In one viral clip, a man is seen rushing to pull a woman to safety just seconds before the sliding truck nearly crushes several people.

The dramatic footage shows people running in different directions as the massive vehicle skids uncontrollably amid the collapsing debris.

BREAKING NEWS- A landslide at the Kalladi tunnel work site in #Wayanad blocked the road and injured 5 people. They have been taken to the hospital. No deaths have been reported. Work at the site had already been stopped because of heavy rain. The area received 265 mm of rain in… pic.twitter.com/AEw4jaRPeG — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 7, 2026

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