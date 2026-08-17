The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results for the Bhagyathara BT-67 weekly draw on August 17, 2026. The draw featured a first prize of Rs 1 crore and a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, among other cash awards across several categories.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-67 weekly lottery draw held on Monday, August 17, 2026. The much-awaited draw offered a first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other cash prizes across multiple categories.

The Bhagyathara lottery is one of Kerala's regular weekly draws and is held every Monday. The BT-67 draw was conducted at 3 PM, with thousands of ticket holders waiting to find out whether their lucky numbers had made it to the winners' list.

The results also include winners under the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth prize categories. Ticket holders are advised to carefully check all the winning numbers and match them with their ticket series and number before making a prize claim.

Also Read: Kerala Bhagyathara BT-67 Lottery Result Today (August 17): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-67 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – BC657325

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 - All other series with 57325

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 - BK721339

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 - BC695907

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 - 0019, 0101, 0404, 1761, 2021, 2408, 2457, 3307, 3348, 3868, 4238, 6040, 6879, 6987, 7476, 7754, 7956, 8305, 8939

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 - 1040, 2736, 4193, 4515, 5246, 5330

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 - 0024, 0384, 0429, 0827, 2513, 2659, 2825, 3578, 3720, 4258, 4360, 4795, 5104, 5642, 5816, 5866, 6038, 6141, 6428, 6628, 8273, 8306, 8399, 8565, 9679

7th Prize: Rs 500 - 0043, 0061, 0150, 0333, 0571, 0938, 0979, 1036, 1209, 1326, 1372, 1376, 1421, 1547, 1813, 1962, 2262, 2684, 2857, 2889, 3112, 3202, 3207, 3324, 3839, 3922, 4170, 4200, 4246, 4465, 4881, 5002, 5034, 5180, 5191, 5238, 5254, 5334, 5396, 5801, 5845, 5896, 6182, 6537, 6560, 6627, 6655, 6688, 6694, 6792, 6799, 6862, 6923, 6983, 7154, 7309, 7534, 7727, 7930, 7949, 8112, 8454, 8470, 8532, 8542, 8589, 8749, 8814, 8893, 9259, 9309, 9427, 9644, 9685, 9742, 9856

8th Prize: Rs 200 – 0031, 0116, 0165, 0180, 0209, 0243, 0406, 0704, 0746, 0757, 0767, 0803, 0877, 0950, 0966, 1008, 1031, 1091, 1290, 1317, 1613, 1628, 1652, 1762, 1837, 1914, 2148, 2237, 2543, 2601, 2713, 2942, 2987, 3118, 3197, 3290, 3547, 3563, 3627, 3777, 3792, 3797, 3825, 4118, 4186, 4362, 4433, 4651, 4774, 4873, 5038, 5082, 5161, 5174, 5321, 5331, 5422, 5637, 5673, 5799, 5804, 5969, 6018, 6100, 6164, 6397, 6597, 6682, 6891, 6955, 7183, 7281, 7295, 7308, 7575, 7668, 7732, 7773, 8039, 8229, 8428, 8731, 8853, 8956, 9232, 9323, 9464, 9569, 9586, 9635, 9787, 9818, 9966, 9967

9th Prize: Rs 100 - 0023, 0124, 0179, 0230, 0348, 0393, 0580, 0702, 0768, 0845, 0847, 0884, 1016, 1107, 1172, 1200, 1224, 1240, 1286, 1329, 1333, 1457, 1467, 1554, 1566, 1673, 1839, 1855, 1888, 1968, 2158, 2239, 2240, 2285, 2295, 2336, 2442, 2464, 2532, 2586, 2610, 2810, 2872, 2931, 2960, 3014, 3082, 3142, 3264, 3357, 3372, 3391, 3515, 3632, 3696, 3743, 3765, 3880, 4046, 4056, 4324, 4595, 4608, 4647, 4648, 4827, 4829, 4833, 4837, 4857, 5019, 5044, 5052, 5124, 5166, 5213, 5227, 5230, 5265, 5270, 5356, 5373, 5410, 5426, 5431, 5467, 5552, 5744, 5755, 5878, 5916, 6214, 6218, 6302, 6341, 6389, 6460, 6514, 6517, 6633, 6657, 6825, 7024, 7057, 7168, 7175, 7239, 7260, 7311, 7344, 7386, 7420, 7434, 7593, 7634, 7662, 7829, 7830, 7832, 8033, 8096, 8164, 8268, 8350, 8409, 8631, 8640, 8709, 8827, 8861, 9010, 9023, 9099, 9253, 9343, 9481, 9496, 9561, 9666, 9706, 9802, 9918, 9927, 9975

The Bhagyathara BT-67 lottery ticket was priced at Rs 50. Winners should verify their numbers against the official Kerala State Lotteries result notification before proceeding with any claim. The prize structure includes the Rs 1 crore jackpot, Rs 30 lakh second prize, Rs 5 lakh third prize and several lower-tier cash awards.

Lottery participants should preserve their original tickets safely, as the original winning ticket is required for prize claims. Winners must also follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department's official procedures and timelines while claiming their prize money. Ticket holders are advised not to rely solely on social media posts or unofficial lists and to verify the final result through the official notification.

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