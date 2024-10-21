Wayanad bypoll: Will UDF's campaign feature Muslim League's flag this time?

Priyanka Gandhi, the UDF candidate for Wayanad, will arrive in the constituency on October 22, accompanied by Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. Her roadshow is scheduled for the following day, with discussions ongoing about whether to display the Muslim League's flag during the campaign.

Wayanad: In the Wayanad by-election, there is anticipation regarding whether the UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi will use its ally, the Muslim League's flag in her campaign. In the previous election, Rahul Gandhi's campaign featured only the candidate's photo instead of party flags. The decision to avoid the Muslim League's flag was criticized by the then-candidate Annie Raja and the Left, who viewed it as a strategic move. Political observers in Kerala assessed this decision as a means to counter the BJP's campaign in northern India.

Priyanka Gandhi, the UDF candidate for Wayanad, is set to arrive in the constituency on Tuesday (Oct 22) evening, accompanied by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Priyanka's roadshow will take place the day after. A key point of discussion is whether the campaign will feature the Muslim League's flag. However, there seems to be an understanding that flags from all parties can be used this time. In the previous elections, concerns arose due to the concurrent general elections in northern India, leading to the decision to avoid the Muslim League's flag, as its use could potentially open doors to different types of campaigning.

The Muslim League's green flag had been compared to the Pakistani flag in previous campaigns, which created controversies. This time, however, there are no such concerns regarding the Congress or the League, and the decision is likely to proceed with the use of the flags.

During the recent UDF convention in Bathery, Muslim League leader P.K. Basheer expressed his disappointment to Congress leaders about not being able to use the flag. If the flag is not used during Priyanka's rally the day after tomorrow, other political parties will certainly raise it as a point of criticism.

