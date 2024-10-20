LDF candidate Sarin claims Shafi Parambil won in Palakkad due to leftist votes, BJP alleges CPM-Congress deal

In Palakkad's upcoming bypolls, LDF candidate Dr. P. Sarin claimed Shafi Parambil's previous win was due to leftist support, which won't be repeated. BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar countered, alleging a CPI(M)-Congress deal and vote-trading. The bypolls promise a intense triangular contest among Dr. Sarin (LDF), Rahul Mamkoottathil (Congress), and C. Krishnakumar (BJP).

Palakkad: The LDF candidate in Palakkad bypolls, Dr. P. Sarin, has stated that Shafi Parambil's victory in the last assembly elections was due to the support of leftist voters. He remarked that if the left had decided against backing Shafi back then, the BJP would have won. Dr. Sarin suggested that the leftist votes that benefited Shafi in the previous election would be denied this time, indicating that Shafi had deceived left candidate C.P. Pramod in the previous contest. He emphasized that C.P. Pramod feels no guilt about this and that leftist activists are preparing to account for the situation this time.

In response, BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar stated that the left candidate's revelations are evidence of a deal between the CPI(M) and Congress. He asserted that Dr. Sarin's statements imply involvement in vote-trading, claiming that C.P. Pramod was "martyred" by the CPI(M). He added that Dr. Sarin, having been a Congress leader at the time, would have been well aware of the alleged vote-trading practices. Krishnakumar expressed hope that if both CPI(M) and Congress engage in vote-trading, it would ultimately benefit the BJP.

Palakkad will witness a fierce triangular contest time with Congress fielding Rahul Mamkoottathil, the LDF backing Dr P Sarin who was denied chance to contest by the Congress and C Krishnakumar entering the fray as the BJP candidate.

