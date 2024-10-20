Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to campaign for Priyanka's poll debut in Wayanad

The Congress party is intensifying its campaign for the Wayanad by-election, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is contesting her first election. Senior leader Sonia Gandhi and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will accompany Priyanka in Wayanad, engaging in campaign activities.

Wayanad: The Congress party is ramping up the Wayanad Parliamentary by-election campaign for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Senior Congress leader and her mother Sonia Gandhi and Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi will accompany Priyanka to Wayanad and will engage in campaigning for the latter's first election. They will reach Wayanad on Tuesday (Oct 22).

Wayanad bypoll: Who is Navya Haridas, Priyanka Gandhi's BJP challenger?

They will participate in the candidate's roadshow in Kalpetta and accompany her for the filing of nomination papers. This will be Sonia Gandhi's first visit to Kerala in several years.

Priyanka is set to submit her nomination papers on October 23 (Wednesday). She is expected to stay in the constituency for 10 days and campaign in Chelakkara, where a by-election for the state assembly is also scheduled to take place.

The LDF candidate Sathyan Mokery started the campaign on Saturday (Oct 19).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday fielded Navya Haridas against Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the bypoll.

The Wayanad seat became vacant after Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, opted to retain his Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, having won in both constituencies in this year's parliamentary elections. Following his decision, the Congress party chose Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Wayanad in her electoral debut, highlighting the strategic significance the Gandhi family places on this constituency.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recently released the schedule for by-elections in 48 assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states. The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat is set to take place on November 13 and the result will be declared on November 23.

Rahul Gandhi's re-election in 2024, with a majority of 3.6 lakh votes despite a lower voter turnout, reaffirmed Wayanad as a Congress stronghold. His significant win in 2019, with a margin of 4.3 lakh votes even after losing Amethi, underscored his connection to Wayanad, which he has often emphasized as being part of his extended family.

Latest Videos