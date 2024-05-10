Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Police interrogate conductor over missing memory card from bus

    In the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran- KSRTC driver altercation case, the Thampanoor police interrogated bus conductor Subin on Friday (May 10) morning in connection with the missing memory card from the bus. 

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police have taken significant steps in the case involving the altercation between Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and a KSRTC driver. They are currently questioning KSRTC conductor Subin regarding a missing CCTV memory card from the bus. The Thampanoor police are conducting the interrogation. Subin serves as the conductor of the bus driven by Yadu. The CCTV footage captured the dispute and the driver's traffic violations, but the memory card containing it has gone missing.

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-driver clash: Memory card of CCTV camera in KSRTC bus goes missing; probe on

    A case was also registered against Mayor Arya Rajendran and her husband and MLA Sachin Dev in the incident of an argument with the KSRTC driver in the middle of the road. There are serious allegations against both of them in the FIR.  

    The FIR reiterated the allegations outlined in Yadu's complaint. It states that the accused exerted influence to destroy the memory card of the bus's CCTV camera and that MLA Sachin Dev trespassed onto the bus, using abusive language. 

    A heated confrontation occurred on April 27 involving the mayor, her husband Balussery MLA Sachin Dev, and KSRTC driver Yadhu. The couple accused the driver of making inappropriate gestures when their private vehicle passed the bus, while the driver denied such actions. Yadhu asserted that the mayor and her husband harassed him, disrupting his official duties. Notably, the memory card from the bus's Digital Video Recorder (DVR) went missing shortly after the incident.
     

