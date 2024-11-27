Kerala: Devotees skip darshan at Sabarimala temple despite virtual queue bookings

The Sabarimala temple's virtual queue system faces challenges as nearly 30% of devotees fail to utilize their bookings, leading to disruptions for those seeking slots. While over 10,000 devotees opt for real-time booking daily, concerns remain about accessibility and efficiency.

Kerala: Devotees skip darshan at Sabarimala temple despite virtual queue bookings anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 8:37 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 8:37 AM IST

Pathanamthitta: At Sabarimala, nearly 30% of those who book their darshan slots through the virtual queue fail to show up. The Devaswom Board’s appeal to cancel bookings for those unable to attend has largely gone unheeded, creating significant challenges. Meanwhile, real-time booking is gradually increasing daily.

Up to 70,000 devotees can book darshan slots daily through the virtual queue at Sabarimala. This year, bookings for November were fully reserved even before the temple opened for the Mandala season. However, data indicates that many pre-booked devotees fail to appear for darshan. On several days, only about half of those with bookings attended. Significant no-shows were reported on the previous Tuesday and Saturday as well. With bookings filling up early, those attempting to reserve slots later are unable to secure their desired times for darshan.

Devaswom Board President P.S. Prasanth expressed concern over the situation caused by devotees failing to show up for darshan despite booking through the virtual queue system. He emphasized that those unable to attend should cancel their bookings, a guideline that is not being followed. The board has also requested the High Court to increase the daily booking limit from 70,000 to 80,000.

Despite the availability of real-time booking facilities at three locations, some devotees remain concerned about whether they will be able to secure darshan upon arrival. This uncertainty is particularly troubling for those unable to reserve slots through the virtual booking system. However, over 10,000 devotees are managing to attend darshan daily through the real-time booking option.

