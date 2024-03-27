Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96 2024 results out: First prize ticket sold from Payyannnur

     The Government of Kerala on behalf Lottery Department declared " Summer Bumper BR-96 Result " winners. The first prize ticket was purchased from Payyannur

    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 2:37 PM IST

    The Government of Kerala on behalf Lottery Department declared " Summer Bumper BR-96 Result " winners. Kerala Lottery Result 2023 for SUmmer Bumper BR.96 was drawn today (March  27) at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction Thiruvananthapuram at 2 pm.

    Check the results here

    The ticket was purchased from Payyannur. The ticket SC 308797 sold by an agent named P P Dhanesh won the first prize. However, it is indicated that the winner is not from Kozhikode district. There are rumors that the winner is from Palakkad district. The second prize ticket SA 177547 was purchased from Ernakulam. The ticket was purchased from Meenakshy Lotteries Agencies in Ernakulam. The ticket sold by an agent number K 5801. 

    Apart from the official website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing tickets, which are priced at Rs 250 from any Taluk lottery office in the state. Winners of the Summer Bumper BR-96 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

     If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days. 

    The winners from other states should submit their winning tickets to the directorate of state lotteries. Damaged tickets are not eligible for the prize. A ticket can receive only one prize in the respective number, which is the highest. Income tax and other taxes will be deducted from the prize money. Thiruvananthapuram is the legal jurisdiction of the Kerala Lottery
     


     

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 2:52 PM IST
