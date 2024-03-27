Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Lottery Results Summer Bumper BR-96 March 27 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 10 crore ?

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96 first prize winner will get a whopping amount of Rs 10 crore. While the one with a lucky ticket for the second prize will get Rs 50 lakh. The results can be checked LIVE here today from 2 pm. Keep refreshing this page. 

    Kerala Lottery Results Summer Bumper BR-96 March 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce Summer Bumper BR-96 results on Wednesday (Mar 27). The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. The winner of the first prize will get Rs 10 crore, while the one with a lucky ticket for the second prize will get Rs 50 lakh. The winners of the third prize will be getting Rs 5 lakh.

     

    Cost of the ticket: Rs 250

    Time of results: 2.00 pm

    Total:  54 Lakh Tickets

    Check the full prize structure of Summer Bumper BR-96:

    1st Prize: Rs 10 crore

    Result Awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

    Result Awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Result Awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Result Awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 5000

    Result Awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 2000

    Result Awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 1000

    Result Awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 500

    Result Awaited

    Apart from the official website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners of the Summer Bumper BR-96 lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days. 

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Woman doctor of Thiruvananthapuram MCH found dead inside flat anr

    Kerala: Woman doctor of Thiruvananthapuram MCH found dead inside flat

    Malappuram child murder case: Police to probe role of family, record statement of mother rkn

    Malappuram child murder case: Police to probe role of family, record statement of mother

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts as temperature soars in the state rkn

    Kerala: IMD issues yellow alert in 11 districts as temperature soars in the state

    Malayalam movie ' Manjummel Boys' completes successful 35 days in theatres rkn

    Malayalam movie ' Manjummel Boys' completes successful 35 days in theatres

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) announces first list of 16 candidates in Maharashtra gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) announces first list of 16 candidates in Maharashtra

    6 tips to improve children's handwriting anr

    6 tips to improve children's handwriting

    RO filtered water is not the healthiest option for you, warns experts

    RO filtered water is not the healthiest option for you, warns experts

    Gold price in India: Check out 22 and 24-karat price in your city Delhi Mumbai Bengaluru gcw

    Gold price on March 27: Check out 22 and 24-karat price in your city

    Kerala: Woman doctor of Thiruvananthapuram MCH found dead inside flat anr

    Kerala: Woman doctor of Thiruvananthapuram MCH found dead inside flat

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon