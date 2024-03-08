Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sidharthan's death: Prime accused Sinjo is a karate black-belt; gruesome details of assault emerge

    Sidharthan death case: The main accused Sinjo Johnson reportedly is a karate black belt who used all his skills to assault Sidharthan brutally. The gruesome details given by the students to the police have been revealed.

    Sidharthan's death: Prime accused Sinjo is a karate black-belt; gruesome details of assault emerge anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 8, 2024, 10:57 AM IST

    Wayanad: Sinjo Johnson, the main accused who brutally beat up Sidharthan of Pookode Veterinary College, is a karate black belt. The horrifying details of the assault on the second year student are being revealed from the statements of students of the college.

    Also read: Siddharthan death probe: Mystery over ambulance call makes case murkier

    Sinjo Johnson, a black belt in karate, was the main accused, according to accusations made by some students, and the police claimed that he had forcefully attacked and injured Sidharthan. Sinjo tortured Sidharthan by kicking him to the ground and pressing his big toe against his tummy. In addition, he repeatedly beat him up and urged others to follow likewise. The students told the authorities that he choked Sidharthan so badly that the latter was unable to eat or drink anything. 

    The statement given by the students to the police is that Sidharthan suffered severe cruelty. Sinjo Johnson applied all his training skills to assault Sidharthan. According to the students, Sidharthan died from starvation and dehydration after succumbing to his classmates' cruelties.

    Sinjo also planned the mob trial. The police named him as the main accused as he intimidated students into remaining silent. The second accused is Kasinathan, who mistreated Sidharthan as well. He repeatedly struck Sidharthan with a belt. 

    Siddharthan endured ruthless torture from February 14 to February 18. In front of about 130 hostel students, he was physically attacked and forced to parade nude. After the first belt broke into pieces, the accused used iron rods and wire to attack him. The warden and college dean were allegedly aware of the continuous assault, and those responsible threatened anyone who would contemplate reporting the matter.

    The second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, JS Sidharthan of Pookode Veterinary University, was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. Sidharthan was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. It is reported that he was beaten up in the courtyard of the college hostel, in the college hostel, on the hill near the hostel, and inside the dormitory. 

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmala NR-370 March 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmala NR-370 March 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Congress may field K Muraleedharan from Thrissur after Padmaja's exit anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Congress may field K Muraleedharan from Thrissur after Padmaja's exit

    Major setback for Congress; Late Kerala CM Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal joins BJP anr

    Major setback for Congress; Late Kerala CM Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal joins BJP

    'Congress will be destroyed in Kerala...' Kerala BJP chief K Surendran's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 prediction anr

    'Congress will be destroyed in Kerala...' Kerala BJP chief K Surendran's Lok Sabha Elections 2024 prediction

    Karunakaran Family Drama: Padmaja hits back at Muraleedharan; says brother's anguish on joining BJP laughable anr

    Karunakaran Family Drama: Padmaja hits back at Muraleedharan; says brother's anguish on joining BJP laughable

    Recent Stories

    Shaitaan screening: Ajay Devgn attends with son Yug, Gauahar Khan- Daisy Shah slay in outfits RKK

    'Shaitaan' screening: Ajay Devgn attends with son Yug, Gauahar Khan- Daisy Shah slay in outfits

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmala NR-370 March 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmala NR-370 March 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Football ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach Juan Pedro Benali disputes loss against Punjab FC (WATCH) osf

    ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's coach Juan Pedro Benali disputes loss against Punjab FC (WATCH)

    Karnataka govt responds to public outcry, enforces ban on 'bike taxi service' vkp

    Karnataka govt responds to public outcry, enforces ban on 'bike taxi service'

    How lethal will be India's fifth generation stealth fighter jet

    How lethal will be India's fifth generation stealth fighter jet

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon