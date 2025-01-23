Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor attend engagement party together post-breakup- WATCH

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, despite their breakup, were seen attending a friend's engagement party together. Their mutual respect and ongoing support for each other continues to captivate fans.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 12:46 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have remained in the spotlight for their high-profile relationship. The couple, who were once inseparable, recently confirmed their breakup. Despite this, they’ve continued to show mutual respect and support, with Arjun standing by Malaika during difficult times, including hospital visits and public appearances.

article_image2

Recently, Malaika attended a friend's engagement party, looking stunning in a red saree. She always steals the spotlight in sarees, and last night was no exception. Arjun also made an appearance at the same event, dressed in a sharp black pant, white shirt, and black blazer, looking handsome as ever.
 

article_image3

Though separated, the two continue to be part of each other's lives, as seen during their visit to Lilavati Hospital. Both were spotted leaving the hospital after visiting Saif Ali Khan, who had been injured in a knife attack at his residence. Their actions spoke volumes about their friendship and care for one another.

 

article_image4

Malaika and Arjun’s journey began in 2018, and their relationship became a hot topic for fans. Malaika was formerly married to Arbaaz Khan, and they share a son named Arhaan. Despite the divorce, Malaika remains close to Arbaaz and his family, highlighting the importance of maintaining cordial relationships post-separation.

[WATCH]

