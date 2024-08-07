Kerala: PM Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad

According to reports, PM Modi will take stock of the situation in the landslide-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai after arriving in Wayanad on Saturday. He will also visit relief camps in the area.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the landslide-hit Wayanad on Saturday (Aug 10). He will arrive at the Kannur International Airport in a special flight and then head to Wayanad aboard a chopper. According to reports, PM Modi will take stock of the situation in the landslide-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai. He will also visit relief camps in the area.

The state has sought central aid for rehabilitation activities in Wayanad. In this context, the affected people and the government are looking forward to the Prime Minister's visit with great anticipation.

Meanwhile, rescue teams in are intensifying their search in Wayanad for missing individuals following a series of devastating landslides that have claimed 413 lives, with 152 still unaccounted for. Today's efforts will focus on forest areas, with a deep excavation of well locations. Over 80 individuals are receiving treatment for their injuries.

A 12-member rescue team, comprising a six-member Army unit and four commandos from the Kerala Police's special operation wing, has been deployed in the Sunrise Valley area. An Army cadaver dog will assist them in the search.

The Kerala government has decided to involve relatives of the missing and villagers in the search operations, alongside the rescue teams. This new approach aims to cover more ground and provide emotional support to the affected.

Also, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty has announced free power for six months to the three landslide-affected wards of the Meppadi panchayat, benefiting 1,139 individuals. Outstanding dues will also be waived.

Action against misinformation

Kerala police have registered 62 cases against individuals spreading misinformation about the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), resulting in 15 arrests.

