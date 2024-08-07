India News

What did Kasturirangan report say about Western Ghats conservation?

Western ghat: A critical environmental zone

The Western Ghats, spanning 1,600 km along India's western coast, face growing threats from landslides and floods, emphasizing the urgent need for effective conservation.

Recent disasters spotlight need for action

Recent landslides and floods in Kerala's Wayanad district, which claimed more than 400 lives have reignited debates on conservation strategies of Western ghats.

About the Western Ghats

The Western Ghats, spanning six states, are crucial for the South West Monsoon and boast exceptional biodiversity with 1,700+ plant species and 403 bird species.

Kasturirangan report highlights

The Kasturirangan Committee recommends classifying 37% of the Western Ghats as Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESA), with the remainder designated as cultural landscapes.

Key recommendations

The report proposes banning mining, quarrying, and thermal power in ESA, with phased closure of current mining and careful review of hydroelectric projects.

Controversies surrounding the report

Critics claim remote sensing errors affected ESA demarcation, raising concerns about impacts on farmers, tourism's environmental harm, and reduced local decision-making power.

Comparison with Gadgil committee’s approach

Unlike the Gadgil Committee’s broad conservation approach, the Kasturirangan report differentiates between cultural and natural landscapes, focusing more on ESA.

Future pathways for conservation

A thorough debate with all stakeholders is vital. Educating communities and addressing gaps in the report’s recommendations are key for effective conservation.

Moving forward with conservation

Implementing the Kasturirangan report needs balancing environmental protection with local livelihoods. Ongoing discussions and community involvement are key for success.

