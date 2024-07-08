Kerala: 19-year-old Dalit woman thrashed allegedly by CPI(M) worker in Alappuzha

CPM worker Shaiju and his brother brutally beat a 19-year-old Dalit woman after she filed a complaint at Poochakkal station stating that Shaiju had assaulted her two younger brothers in Cherthala, Alappuzha.

Alappuzha: A 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally assaulted in the middle of the road in Cherthala's Poochakkal, Thaikattussery. She reported that CPM worker Shaiju and his brother beat her up. The injured woman was admitted to the hospital.

The woman living at Maniyathrakkal Junction in Thaikattussery was brutally beaten up. A complaint was filed at Poochakkal station this morning stating that Shaiju had assaulted the woman's two younger brothers. Subsequently, Shaiju and his brother beat her up in the middle of the road. The 19-year-old was admitted to Thuravoor Taluk Hospital. She alleged that the police are not taking action to arrest the accused who attacked her siblings and assaulted her.

Meanwhile, police arrested an autorickshaw driver for threatening a bus driver with a machete during an overtaking attempt. The accused, Shamsudheen from Valiyaparamba, committed the act on the Kondotty-Kolappuram stretch of the Palakkad-Kozhikode highway on Friday.

The bus was traveling to Kozhikode from Manjeri when it stopped to deboard passengers, allowing an autorickshaw to overtake it. When the bus driver later attempted to pass the autorickshaw, the driver refused to let him. Despite the bus driver's persistent honking, the autorickshaw driver brandished a machete and threatened to use it if the bus overtook him. A video of the incident, recorded from the bus, went viral.

