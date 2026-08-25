A woman and a child on a scooter, plus another child inside the car, were injured in the crash. The child from the car was rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Thiruvananthapuram: A road accident in the Pothencode area of Thiruvananthapuram left a woman and two children injured after a car reportedly lost control and crashed into three scooters on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident took place around 4 PM, when the car reportedly went out of control and collided with the scooters in the area. The impact left a woman and a child who were travelling on one of the scooters injured. Another child who was inside the car was also hurt in the accident.

Following the crash, the injured child from the car was immediately taken to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for treatment. The woman and the other child were shifted to a nearby hospital. According to hospital sources, the injuries sustained by all three victims are not serious, and their condition is reportedly stable.

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The accident caused concern in the area, with the incident drawing the attention of local residents and passers-by. Police soon reached the spot and began examining the circumstances that led to the crash.

Following the incident, Pothencode police took the car driver and another person who was travelling with him into custody. Police are currently looking into the events leading up to the accident.

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A preliminary check reportedly indicated that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Further details are expected to emerge as the police investigation continues. Authorities are also examining the circumstances surrounding the loss of control and the collision with the scooters.