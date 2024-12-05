NIA raids locations in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru murder

NIA conducts raids across 16 locations in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu in connection with the murder of Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru. Raids are being carried out in Ernakulam and Kasaragod districts of Kerala.

NIA raids locations in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu over Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru murder dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 4:17 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids in three states—Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu—related to the murder of Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka. The NIA is conducting searches at 16 locations, including in Ernakulam and Kasaragod districts in Kerala.

The raids also extend to Bengaluru, Chennai, and the residence of Thufail MH, a member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), in Kodagu, who the NIA has identified as the primary conspirator in the case. Praveen Nettaru, a Yuva Morcha leader, was killed in a brutal attack by assailants on a motorcycle in July 2022. The NIA took over the investigation in August 2022 and has arrested 19 individuals in connection with the case. A chargesheet has been filed against 21 people, including two absconding accused.

