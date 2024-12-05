Alappuzha car crash: Vehicle owner who rented car to medicos collected license after accident, to face action

New details reveal Shamil Khan, the vehicle owner involved in the Alappuzha accident, collected a deceased student's license post-crash and rented the car without verifying licenses. The RTO plans legal action, including canceling the vehicle's registration.

Alappuzha: New information has come to light regarding the tragic vehicle accident in Kalarcode, Alappuzha, which claimed the lives of five medical students. It has been revealed that the vehicle owner, Shamil Khan, collected the driver's license of one of the deceased students, Abdul Jabbar, only after the accident. The license was obtained from Abdul Jabbar’s brother and it has been alleged that Shamil Khan rented the car to the students without verifying whether they held valid driving licenses.

Alappuzha's Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Dilu K, confirmed that the police discovered a Google Pay transaction linking Shamil Khan to the payment for car rental. Additionally, it has been revealed that Khan does not possess a rent-a-cab license, and the vehicle was being used for unauthorized rental services.

The RTO also disclosed that multiple complaints had been filed against Shamil Khan for operating vehicles without proper authorization. As a result, the RTO has decided to take action against Khan, including the cancellation of the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC book) for illegal rent-a-cab operations. Furthermore, the RTO will initiate prosecution proceedings against the owner, and a report will be submitted to the court for further legal action.

