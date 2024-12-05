Alappuzha car crash: Vehicle owner who rented car to medicos collected license after accident, to face action

New details reveal Shamil Khan, the vehicle owner involved in the Alappuzha accident, collected a deceased student's license post-crash and rented the car without verifying licenses. The RTO plans legal action, including canceling the vehicle's registration.

Kerala: Vehicle owner who rented car to medicos collected license after crash in Alappuzha, to face action dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 2:09 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 2:13 PM IST

Alappuzha: New information has come to light regarding the tragic vehicle accident in Kalarcode, Alappuzha, which claimed the lives of five medical students. It has been revealed that the vehicle owner, Shamil Khan, collected the driver's license of one of the deceased students, Abdul Jabbar, only after the accident. The license was obtained from Abdul Jabbar’s brother and it has been alleged that Shamil Khan rented the car to the students without verifying whether they held valid driving licenses. 

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-550 December 05 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Alappuzha's Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Dilu K, confirmed that the police discovered a Google Pay transaction linking Shamil Khan to the payment for car rental. Additionally, it has been revealed that Khan does not possess a rent-a-cab license, and the vehicle was being used for unauthorized rental services.

The RTO also disclosed that multiple complaints had been filed against Shamil Khan for operating vehicles without proper authorization. As a result, the RTO has decided to take action against Khan, including the cancellation of the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC book) for illegal rent-a-cab operations. Furthermore, the RTO will initiate prosecution proceedings against the owner, and a report will be submitted to the court for further legal action.

Also Read: Kerala Gold Rate December 5 2024: Price of 8 gram gold RISES; CHECK details

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: SFI activists assault differently-abled student at University College in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: SFI activists assault differently-abled student at University College in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-550 December 05 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-550 December 05 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Asianet News IMPACT: Immediate medical check-up for all children after abuse reports at Child Welfare Council anr

Asianet News IMPACT: Immediate medical check-up for all children after abuse reports at Child Welfare Council

Kerala: Technical snag stalls Kasaragod-TVM Vande Bharat at Shoranur; journey resumed after 3-hour delay anr

Kerala: Technical snag stalls Kasaragod-TVM Vande Bharat at Shoranur; journey resumed after 3-hour delay

Kerala: Wayanad disaster classified as "severe nature" by Centre; Rs 2,219 cr relief package under review dmn

Kerala: Wayanad disaster classified as "severe nature" by Centre; Rs 2,219 cr relief package under review

Recent Stories

Isha Ambani's best lehenga looks of 2024 RBA

Isha Ambani's best lehenga looks of 2024

Sara Tendulkar enjoys Dubai vacation with brother Arjun; Check photos ATG

Sara Tendulkar enjoys Dubai vacation with brother Arjun; Check photos

Bracelet trends 2024: Best styles in Gold, Silver, Diamond and more vkp

Bracelet trends 2024: Best styles in Gold, Silver, Diamond and more

Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: 5 affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh in India gcw

Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: 5 affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh in India

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon