Kerala: SFI activists assault differently-abled student at University College in Thiruvananthapuram

Muhammad Anas, a differently-abled third-year student from Poovachal, Thiruvananthapuram has accused SFI unit office-bearers at University College of assault and humiliation. Anas, who has physical disabilities, claimed he was taken to the union room, beaten, and threatened.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident at University College, SFI unit office-bearers have been accused of brutally assaulting a differently-abled student, who is also an SFI activist. The complaint states that the student was taken to the college union room, where he was beaten and threatened. Video footage of the alleged threats by the office-bearers has also surfaced, intensifying the controversy.

Asianet News IMPACT: Immediate medical check-up for all children after abuse reports at Child Welfare Council

Muhammad Anas, a third-year student from Poovachal, has alleged severe assault and humiliation by SFI unit office-bearers at University College. Anas, who has physical disabilities including missing toes and a partially impaired leg, stated that he and a friend were threatened and beaten by the accused. Anas recounted that his impaired leg was stomped on, and he was beaten with rods in front of other students, who also mocked him. The trauma left him unable to attend college.

Anas stated that members of the department committee forcibly took him to the union room, where he was assaulted. He further alleged that he was threatened with harm at home if he disclosed the incident. Unable to attend college after the attack, Anas revealed that he is also a DYFI unit member in his locality. He claimed that resentment against him grew after local party leaders intervened in his matters. Anas reported the assault to the district secretary, who advised him to take legal action.

Latest Videos