Kerala: SFI activists assault differently-abled student at University College in Thiruvananthapuram

Muhammad Anas, a differently-abled third-year student from Poovachal, Thiruvananthapuram has accused SFI unit office-bearers at University College of assault and humiliation. Anas, who has physical disabilities, claimed he was taken to the union room, beaten, and threatened.

Kerala: SFI activists assault differently-abled student at University College in Thiruvananthapuram anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 2:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident at University College, SFI unit office-bearers have been accused of brutally assaulting a differently-abled student, who is also an SFI activist. The complaint states that the student was taken to the college union room, where he was beaten and threatened. Video footage of the alleged threats by the office-bearers has also surfaced, intensifying the controversy.

Asianet News IMPACT: Immediate medical check-up for all children after abuse reports at Child Welfare Council

Muhammad Anas, a third-year student from Poovachal, has alleged severe assault and humiliation by SFI unit office-bearers at University College. Anas, who has physical disabilities including missing toes and a partially impaired leg, stated that he and a friend were threatened and beaten by the accused. Anas recounted that his impaired leg was stomped on, and he was beaten with rods in front of other students, who also mocked him. The trauma left him unable to attend college.

Anas stated that members of the department committee forcibly took him to the union room, where he was assaulted. He further alleged that he was threatened with harm at home if he disclosed the incident. Unable to attend college after the attack, Anas revealed that he is also a DYFI unit member in his locality. He claimed that resentment against him grew after local party leaders intervened in his matters. Anas reported the assault to the district secretary, who advised him to take legal action.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Vehicle owner who rented car to medicos collected license after crash in Alappuzha, to face action dmn

Alappuzha car crash: Vehicle owner who rented car to medicos collected license after accident, to face action

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-550 December 05 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-550 December 05 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Asianet News IMPACT: Immediate medical check-up for all children after abuse reports at Child Welfare Council anr

Asianet News IMPACT: Immediate medical check-up for all children after abuse reports at Child Welfare Council

Kerala: Technical snag stalls Kasaragod-TVM Vande Bharat at Shoranur; journey resumed after 3-hour delay anr

Kerala: Technical snag stalls Kasaragod-TVM Vande Bharat at Shoranur; journey resumed after 3-hour delay

Kerala: Wayanad disaster classified as "severe nature" by Centre; Rs 2,219 cr relief package under review dmn

Kerala: Wayanad disaster classified as "severe nature" by Centre; Rs 2,219 cr relief package under review

Recent Stories

Isha Ambani's best lehenga looks of 2024 RBA

Isha Ambani's best lehenga looks of 2024

Sara Tendulkar enjoys Dubai vacation with brother Arjun; Check photos ATG

Sara Tendulkar enjoys Dubai vacation with brother Arjun; Check photos

Bracelet trends 2024: Best styles in Gold, Silver, Diamond and more vkp

Bracelet trends 2024: Best styles in Gold, Silver, Diamond and more

Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: 5 affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh in India gcw

Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: 5 affordable cars with sunroofs under Rs 10 lakh in India

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares picture from hospital amid ongoing Cancer treatment [PHOTOS]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon