Thicker, healthier hair with coriander water: Try THIS home remedy

Coriander is a boon for hair

Using coriander water regularly makes your hair grow thicker.

1. Strengthens the roots

Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, it strengthens the roots and prevents hair loss.

2. Cleanses the scalp

It helps cleanse the scalp, removing excess oil, dirt and dandruff.

Soak the coriander

Soak some fresh coriander in water overnight.

How to use?

In morning, strain water. Now this water can be used as a conditioner after shampooing. You can also apply it to head and massage it. Doing it twice a week makes hair grow long.

