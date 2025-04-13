Thicker, healthier hair with coriander water: Try THIS home remedy

Lifestyle
Using coriander water regularly makes your hair grow thicker.
Rich in antioxidants and vitamins, it strengthens the roots and prevents hair loss.
It helps cleanse the scalp, removing excess oil, dirt and dandruff.
Soak some fresh coriander in water overnight.
In morning, strain water. Now this water can be used as a conditioner after shampooing. You can also apply it to head and massage it. Doing it twice a week makes hair grow long.
