ISL final highlights in pictures: How Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru?

Sports
Mohun Bagan SG crowned as the ISL champions for the second time with a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC in the final.
Mohun Bagan SC and Bengaluru FC players put up a good fight in the first half as neither side netted a goal.
MBSC Alberto Rodriguez conceded an unfortunate goal early in the second half, giving Bengaluru a surprise 1-0 lead against run of play.
Striker Jason Cummings converted his penalty into a goal to help Mohun Bagan equal the score 1-1 and regain the momentum in the 76th minute.
In the 96th minute, Jamie Maclaren came in as rescuer for Mohun Bagan SG as he netted a winning goal to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC.
North-East United FC Alaaeddine Ajaraie was adjudged Golden Boot award for being highest goalscorer of the season with 23 goals.
Mohun Bagan SG goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was adjudged Golden Boot award for maintaining highest clean sheets throughout the season, with 15.
