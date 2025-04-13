Sports

ISL final highlights in pictures: How Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru?

Image credits: Twitter/Mohun Bagan SG

Mohun Bagan clinches 2nd ISL title

Mohun Bagan SG crowned as the ISL champions for the second time with a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC in the final.
 

Image credits: Twitter/ISL

Tough fight in the 1st half

Mohun Bagan SC and Bengaluru FC players put up a good fight in the first half as neither side netted a goal.

Image credits: Twitter/ISL

Alberto Rodriguez concedes own goal

MBSC Alberto Rodriguez conceded an unfortunate goal early in the second half, giving Bengaluru a surprise 1-0 lead against run of play.

Image credits: Twitter/ISL

Jason Cummings gives relief to MBSG

Striker Jason Cummings converted his penalty into a goal to help Mohun Bagan equal the score 1-1 and regain the momentum in the 76th minute.

Image credits: Twitter

Jamie Maclaren nets winning goal for MBSG

In the 96th minute, Jamie Maclaren came in as rescuer for Mohun Bagan SG as he netted a winning goal to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory over Bengaluru FC.

Image credits: Twitter

Alaaeddine Ajaraie wins golden boot

North-East United FC Alaaeddine Ajaraie was adjudged Golden Boot award for being highest goalscorer of the season with 23 goals.

Image credits: Twitter

Vishal Kaith gets golden glove

Mohun Bagan SG goalkeeper Vishal Kaith was adjudged Golden Boot award for maintaining highest clean sheets throughout the season, with 15.
 

Image credits: Twitter

