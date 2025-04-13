user
user icon

US tariff blow minimal for India, will impact just 0.1% of GDP: PHDCCI

The president of the industry body further stated that India's strong industrial competitiveness will balance the impact of US tariff announcements, and GDP will see only a 0.1 per cent impact in the short term.

US tariff blow minimal for India, will impact just 0.1% of GDP: PHDCCI AJR
Ajay Joseph
Ajay Joseph
ANI |Published: Apr 13, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

Industry body PHDCCI on Sunday said that the reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump will impact only 0.1 per cent of the Indian GDP, exuding confidence in price competitiveness and continued government support.

"Given, India's price competitiveness and supportive government policies, we expect GDP to see only a 0.1 per cent impact," said PHDCCI in a statement. Hemant Jain, President of PHDCCI, said that strong domestic manufacturing and continued government handholding through strategic policy measures, including PLI, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat, among others, will support India's growth resilience.

The president of the industry body further stated that India's strong industrial competitiveness will balance the impact of US tariff announcements, and GDP will see only a 0.1 per cent impact in the short term.

However, he added, this shortfall will be negated in the medium term as the policy takes full effect. India's "Make in India" initiative is driving significant progress towards becoming self-reliant. The transition to strengthening domestic consumption will easily absorb the tariff impact. India's robust demand augurs well for sectors such as electronics, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals, among others, said Jain.

"Ease of doing business and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes have strengthened domestic supply chains and made India more attractive for investments, boosting manufacturing output and competitiveness," said Hemant Jain.

"We expect sectors including precious/ semi-precious stones, textiles/apparel, marine products, vehicles, and parts and accessories thereof, articles of iron or steel and chemical products are expected to see a moderately negative to negative impact," he added.

According to Jain, the pharmaceutical and petroleum products sectors are expected to see a positive impact. "The 90-day pause announcement is positive news for Indian exporters. However, we need to be cautious because this is a temporary move," said Jain.

India is a major consumer market with diversified supply and value chains. Its emerging trade partners include the Middle East, South Africa, Latin America, and Asian nations.
The president of the PHDCCI said the demand for Indian products has increased in recent years due to their price competitiveness and improved quality.

"Going ahead, given India's sustained economic development and strategic importance, we expect continuing collaboration with the US through a well-negotiated bilateral trade/ free trade agreement," he added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India top 7 cities record up to 8% office leasing growth, outpacing global trends AJR

India's top 7 cities record up to 8% office leasing growth, outpacing global trends

Tomatoes under scanner after paneer and ghee: Shocking chemical ripening revealed AJR

Tomatoes under scanner after paneer and ghee: Shocking chemical ripening revealed (WATCH)

Trump blowing up 80 years of US policy: GPPi boss warns of transatlantic breakdown watch exclusive snt

Trump blowing up 80 years of US policy: GPPi boss warns of transatlantic breakdown | Watch EXCLUSIVE

India forex reserves surge by nearly $11 billion, highest in 5 weeks AJR

India's forex reserves surge by nearly $11 billion, highest in 5 weeks

EU preparing trade war 'toolbox' for months, says Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour AJR

EU preparing trade war 'toolbox' for months, says Carnegie Europe Director Rosa Balfour

Recent Stories

Thicker, healthier hair with coriander water: Try THIS easy home remedy gcw

Thicker, healthier hair with coriander water: Try THIS home remedy

Hyderabad: Woman sentenced to death for killing daughter in 'human sacrifice' ritual to rid herself of sarpa dosham anr

Hyderabad: Woman gets death sentence for killing daughter in 'human sacrifice' ritual

India top 7 cities record up to 8% office leasing growth, outpacing global trends AJR

India's top 7 cities record up to 8% office leasing growth, outpacing global trends

Freshen up! 5 EASY tips to remove bathroom odors naturally gcw

Freshen up! 5 EASY tips to remove bathroom odors naturally

BREAKING: Vishal Gawli, accused of kidnapping, raping, murdering minor girl in Kalyan, dies by suicide in jail shk

Vishal Gawli, accused of kidnapping, raping & murdering minor girl in Kalyan, dies by suicide in Mumbai jail

Recent Videos

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Video Icon
From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

Video Icon
Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

Video Icon
'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

Video Icon