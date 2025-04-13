In NIA custody, 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana offers namaz 5 times, has demanded THESE three things

Read Full Article

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting an extensive interrogation of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana to uncover deeper layers of the conspiracy behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, following his extradition from the United States. The 26/11 attack had claimed over 160 lives.

Rana is currently held under tight security at the NIA headquarters located in the CGO complex. According to media reports, Tahawwur Rana is under 24-hour security and is constantly monitored.

Rana offers Namaz five times a day in cell

According to reports, Rana is being treated “as any other arrested person with no special treatment". He has been provided with a copy of the Quran at his request and is observed offering Namaz five times daily in his cell at the agency headquarters.

“He requested for a copy of Quran which we provided. He is seen offering Namaz five times in his cell,” said an officer, describing Rana as a “religious man".

In addition, Rana also asked for a pen and paper, which have been given to him. However, he is constantly being monitored so that he cannot misuse the pen. The officer said that he has not made any other demands besides this.

As per court instructions, Tahawwur Rana has been allowed to meet with a lawyer provided by the Delhi Legal Services Authority every other day. In addition, he is also undergoing a medical checkup every 48 hours.

Rana, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, was brought to India on Thursday and remanded to 18-day NIA custody, where extensive questioning has begun. He is charged with numerous offences, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery in the country.

Officials are hopeful that the interrogation will help uncover the full extent of the conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks. The questioning is reportedly focused on uncovering further details about his potential links to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the group responsible for orchestrating the strike.

