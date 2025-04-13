user
user icon

In NIA custody, 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana offers namaz 5 times, has demanded THESE three things

Tahawwur Rana, the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is currently in NIA custody, where he is being interrogated. Rana has requested three things from the NIA, and the authorities have fulfilled all his demands.

In NIA custody, 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana offers namaz 5 times, has demanded THESE three things shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 13, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting an extensive interrogation of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana to uncover deeper layers of the conspiracy behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, following his extradition from the United States. The 26/11 attack had claimed over 160 lives.

Rana is currently held under tight security at the NIA headquarters located in the CGO complex. According to media reports, Tahawwur Rana is under 24-hour security and is constantly monitored. 

Rana offers Namaz five times a day in cell

According to reports, Rana is being treated “as any other arrested person with no special treatment". He has been provided with a copy of the Quran at his request and is observed offering Namaz five times daily in his cell at the agency headquarters.

“He requested for a copy of Quran which we provided. He is seen offering Namaz five times in his cell,” said an officer, describing Rana as a “religious man".

Also read: Vishal Gawli, accused of kidnapping, raping & murdering minor girl in Kalyan, dies by suicide in Mumbai jail

In addition, Rana also asked for a pen and paper, which have been given to him. However, he is constantly being monitored so that he cannot misuse the pen. The officer said that he has not made any other demands besides this.

As per court instructions, Tahawwur Rana has been allowed to meet with a lawyer provided by the Delhi Legal Services Authority every other day. In addition, he is also undergoing a medical checkup every 48 hours. 

Rana, the 64-year-old Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman, was brought to India on Thursday and remanded to 18-day NIA custody, where extensive questioning has begun. He is charged with numerous offences, including conspiracy, murder, commission of a terrorist act, and forgery in the country.

Officials are hopeful that the interrogation will help uncover the full extent of the conspiracy behind the deadly 2008 attacks. The questioning is reportedly focused on uncovering further details about his potential links to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the group responsible for orchestrating the strike.

Also read: Tahawwur Rana to be confronted with NIA's mystery witness 'B' over 26/11 plot

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hyderabad: Woman sentenced to death for killing daughter in 'human sacrifice' ritual to rid herself of sarpa dosham anr

Hyderabad: Woman gets death sentence for killing daughter in 'human sacrifice' ritual

BREAKING: Vishal Gawli, accused of kidnapping, raping, murdering minor girl in Kalyan, dies by suicide in jail shk

Vishal Gawli, accused of kidnapping, raping & murdering minor girl in Kalyan, dies by suicide in Mumbai jail

'Bengal is burning': BJP condemns Yusuf Pathan over tone-deaf Instagram post amid Murshidabad crisis anr

'Bengal is burning': BJP condemns Yusuf Pathan over tone-deaf Instagram post amid Murshidabad crisis

30 men force entry into MP temple, thrash priest for not opening gates; BJP MLA's son under scanner (WATCH) shk

30 men force entry into MP temple, thrash priest for not opening gates; BJP MLA's son under scanner (WATCH)

Himachal: Tourist bus en route Kasol overturns, leaves 31 injured shk

Himachal: Tourist bus en route Kasol overturns, leaves 31 injured (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Football ISL final highlights in pictures: How Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru? HRD

ISL final highlights in pictures: How Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru?

US tariff blow minimal for India, will impact just 0.1% of GDP: PHDCCI AJR

US tariff blow minimal for India, will impact just 0.1% of GDP: PHDCCI

Thicker, healthier hair with coriander water: Try THIS easy home remedy gcw

Thicker, healthier hair with coriander water: Try THIS home remedy

Hyderabad: Woman sentenced to death for killing daughter in 'human sacrifice' ritual to rid herself of sarpa dosham anr

Hyderabad: Woman gets death sentence for killing daughter in 'human sacrifice' ritual

India top 7 cities record up to 8% office leasing growth, outpacing global trends AJR

India's top 7 cities record up to 8% office leasing growth, outpacing global trends

Recent Videos

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Video Icon
From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

Video Icon
Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

Video Icon
'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

Video Icon