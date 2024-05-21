NIA likely to take over international organ trafficking case busted by Kerala cops

In connection with the International organ trafficking case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the case. This is in the context of the conviction that the case being investigated by the Kerala police has international dimensions.

The accused Sabith Nasar was apprehended late Saturday. He has come under the radar of central agencies after he was arrested earlier in Mumbai. It became clear that the accused, who had been traveling regularly on the Kochi-Kuwait-Iran route for the last three years, had taken people for organ trade. Due to this, the emigration was stopped and arrested at Cochin International Airport.

The NIA and IB interrogated the accused last day. Many crucial aspects of the case fall outside the jurisdiction of the state police. The NIA is also investigating whether the incident has any terrorist connections. Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena stated that the investigation team has been expanded to accommodate these developments.

Palakkad resident Shamir, who fell victim to the organ trafficking racket in Iran, is reportedly in Bangkok. His family members have had no information about him for a year. During the initial phase of interrogation, Sabit Nasar provided conflicting statements to the police. It is alleged that he met with the organ mafia in Hyderabad and took approximately twenty people, including workers from other states, there. It is anticipated that these matters will be clarified through further custodial interrogation.

