Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NIA likely to take over international organ trafficking case busted by Kerala cops

    In connection with the International organ trafficking case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the case. This is in the context of the conviction that the case being investigated by the Kerala police has international dimensions.

    NIA likely to take over international organ trafficking case busted by Kerala cops anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 21, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the international organ trafficking case. This is in the context of the conviction that the case being investigated by the state police has international dimensions. Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Rural Police appointed a 10-member team for a detailed investigation.

    Also Read: Kerala organ trafficking case: Key Hyderabad link emerges; SIT takes over probe

    The accused Sabith Nasar was apprehended late Saturday. He has come under the radar of central agencies after he was arrested earlier in Mumbai.  It became clear that the accused, who had been traveling regularly on the Kochi-Kuwait-Iran route for the last three years, had taken people for organ trade. Due to this, the emigration was stopped and arrested at Cochin International Airport. 

    The NIA and IB interrogated the accused last day. Many crucial aspects of the case fall outside the jurisdiction of the state police. The NIA is also investigating whether the incident has any terrorist connections. Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena stated that the investigation team has been expanded to accommodate these developments.

    Palakkad resident Shamir, who fell victim to the organ trafficking racket in Iran, is reportedly in Bangkok. His family members have had no information about him for a year. During the initial phase of interrogation, Sabit Nasar provided conflicting statements to the police. It is alleged that he met with the organ mafia in Hyderabad and took approximately twenty people, including workers from other states, there. It is anticipated that these matters will be clarified through further custodial interrogation.

    Also Read: Shocking Iran angle emerges after Kerala Police exposes International organ trafficking network
     

    Last Updated May 21, 2024, 1:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: HC acquits Congress MP K Sudhakaran in EP Jayarajan murder attempt case anr

    Kerala: HC acquits Congress MP K Sudhakaran in EP Jayarajan murder attempt case

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 416 May 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 416 May 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala organ trafficking case: Key Hyderabad link emerges; SIT takes over probe anr

    Kerala organ trafficking case: Key Hyderabad link emerges; SIT takes over probe

    Kerala: 5-year-old girl undergoing treatment for rare brain infection amoebic Meningoencephalitis dies at Kozhikode MCH anr

    Kerala: 5-year-old girl undergoing treatment for rare brain infection dies at Kozhikode MCH

    Jisha Murder Case: Kerala High Court upholds death penalty awarded to accused Ameer-Ul-Islam anr

    Kerala law student rape and murder case: High Court upholds death penalty awarded to accused Ameer-Ul-Islam

    Recent Stories

    Apple likely to introduce iPhone 16 in THESE 2 new colours this year gcw

    Apple likely to introduce iPhone 16 in THESE 2 new colours this year

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 3 villages in UP achieve 100% voting, community funds Bengaluru man's flight to vote vkp

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: 3 villages in UP achieve 100% voting, community funds Bengaluru man's flight to vote

    Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Here's what we know ATG

    Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Here's what we know

    Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Know date, time, significance, history and more anr

    Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Know date, time, significance, history and more

    Is everyone in the country Pakistani?' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP leader Amit Shah AJR

    'Is everyone in the country Pakistani?' Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP leader Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon