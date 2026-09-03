It took four fire engines hours to put out the blaze at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Rescue efforts were tough because thick smoke was trapped inside the building.

Thiruvananthapuram: A major fire broke out at a private hospital in Karakulam today, destroying important hospital records. The fire started this morning.

The blaze began in a room on the ground floor where files were stored. Within minutes, thick smoke spread throughout the entire building. Around 10:30 AM, hospital staff and local residents noticed the smoke and flames and immediately alerted the Fire Force. All patients were quickly moved to a safe location.

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Soon after, four fire units—three from Thiruvananthapuram and one from Nedumangad—reached the spot and began the rescue operation. It took them several hours to finally bring the fire under control. The rescue was particularly challenging because the smoke was trapped inside the building with no way to escape. Firefighters had to break open the roof to create ventilation before they could even enter.

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Once they made an opening, the rescue team, wearing oxygen kits, went inside and managed to douse the flames. Locals said that a huge disaster was avoided only because of the Fire Force's timely action.

Officials have stated that they are still assessing the extent of the damage. "Our initial investigation suggests that a short circuit may have caused the fire," an official said.