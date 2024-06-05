Kerala BJP to celebrate historic victory in Lok Sabha election; Warm reception for Suresh Gopi in Thrissur

Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: In a surprising turn of events, the BJP secures a historic victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, with Suresh Gopi emerging triumphant by a significant margin. A grand reception awaits Suresh Gopi in Thrissur, where a quarter of a lakh workers will celebrate his victory at Thrissur Swaraj Round after a car rally from Nedumbassery, signaling a week-long jubilation organized by the BJP district leadership.

Thrissur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to celebrate its historic victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. Suresh Gopi, who played a prominent role in the campaign, will be welcomed in Thrissur today, who raised the hopes of the BJP in the future. Gopi's arrival in the constituency is anticipated with enthusiasm, as he is expected to be greeted by around four lakh workers from the district. Despite facing challenges in other constituencies, Gopi's campaign in Thrissur remained strong, securing support from six constituencies, including traditionally left-leaning areas like Manalur and Natika, while Guruvayur was won by UDF's K Muraleedharan.

From the outset, the BJP had high hopes that the combination of Suresh Gopi's influence and the Modi wave would lead to victory in Thrissur. These hopes were further bolstered as soon as the vote counting commenced. However, the eventual outcome came as a surprise to both BJP workers and opposing candidates, as the constituency, traditionally dominated by left-leaning MLAs, saw six out of seven places siding with the BJP. As anticipated, the Thrissur assembly constituency delivered a significant majority, with Suresh Gopi securing a winning margin of 14,117 votes here alone.

The BJP secured significant victories in traditionally UDF strongholds, Ollur and Iringalakuda constituencies, where they had majorities of 10,363 and 13,006 votes respectively. These areas are known for their large Christian minority populations. Suresh Gopi's padayatra in Iringalakuda, particularly highlighting issues like the Karuvannur Bank and assisting victims, seemed to resonate well with voters, as reflected in the election results.

In Guruvayoor, Nattika, Pudukkad, Ollur, and Manalur constituencies, the Left candidate VS Sunil Kumar came second, while slipping to third position in Thrissur. Notably, the Left candidate trailed behind Suresh Gopi even in his own booth and panchayat, underscoring the BJP's significant gains in these areas traditionally dominated by the Left.

Despite the setback, there is a silver lining as VS Sunil Kumar garnered over 16,000 more votes compared to the previous election. In Guruvayur, where the majority consists of Muslim minority votes, K Muraleedharan secured a lead of 7,406 votes. To celebrate Suresh Gopi's historic victory in the constituency, a grand reception has been arranged in the district today. A quarter of lakh workers will welcome him at Thrissur Swaraj Round after a car rally from Nedumbassery in the afternoon. Additionally, a joyous rally is planned in seven constituencies for seven days, indicating a week-long celebration organized by the BJP district leadership.

