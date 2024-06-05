Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Thrissur Lok Sabha election winner Suresh Gopi of BJP gets congratulatory messages from Mohanlal, Mammootty

    Suresh Gopi, an actor and politician, won the election for the BJP in Kerala. Mohanlal and Mammootty sent their wishes to their fellow actor. Many celebrities and his ardent fans also congratulated him.
     

    Thrissur Lok Sabha election winner Suresh Gopi of BJP gets congratulatory messages from Malayalam superstars Mohanlal, Mammootty RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 5, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    Suresh Gopi's victory in the Kerala Lok Sabha seat of Thrissur on June 4 marked a significant milestone for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in Kerala. He will now represent the state in Parliament, a feat that was celebrated by many celebrities and fans. 

    Mohanlal shared a photo of Suresh Gopi and wrote, "Congratulations dear Suresh (sic)," as he tagged him on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

    Suresh Gopi expressed gratitude for their posts on his X page. In addition to Mohanlal and Mammootty, several supporters congratulated him on his victory.

    Suresh Gopi is an actor, politician, playback singer, and TV presenter. He mostly worked in Malayalam cinema, but also made films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. He has appeared in over 250 films during his career.

    He was last seen in the 2023 Garudan film, which earned positive reviews. He also produces four Malayalam films: 'JSK', 'Ottakkomban', 'SG 251', and 'Oruperumkaliyattam'. 

    Last Updated Jun 5, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Lady Gaga pregnant? 'Joker 2' star CLARIFIES after pictures with baby bump go viral on social media RKK

    Is Lady Gaga pregnant? 'Joker 2' star CLARIFIES after pictures with baby bump go viral on social media

    Mandi Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut shows off her winning election certificate (WATCH) RBA

    Mandi, Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2024: Kangana Ranaut shows off her winning certificate (WATCH)

    Netizens claim Shah Rukh Khan's THIS statement is the reason behind BJP-Congress close competition RKK

    LS election 2024: Netizens claim Shah Rukh's THIS dialogue is the reason behind BJP-Congress close competition

    LS Polls 2024 results: From Bollywood's 'Queen' to lawmaker, BJP's Kangana Ranaut declares win from HP's Mandi snt

    LS Polls 2024 results: From Bollywood's 'Queen' to lawmaker, BJP's Kangana Ranaut declares win from HP's Mandi

    Annu Kapoor meets Maharashtra CM amid death threats to his film's team 'Hamare Baarah' RKK

    Annu Kapoor meets Maharashtra CM amid death threats to his film's team 'Hamare Baarah'

    Recent Stories

    What went wrong with INDI Alliance? Reasons behind narrow miss in Lok Sabha election 2024 results vkp

    What went wrong with INDI Alliance? Reasons behind narrow miss in Lok Sabha election 2024 results

    Petrol diesel price on June 5: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    CNG price on June 5: How much it costs in your city?

    Petrol, Diesel rates on June 05 after LS results: Check citywise rates vkp

    Petrol, Diesel prices on June 5 after LS results: Check citywise rates

    Is Lady Gaga pregnant? 'Joker 2' star CLARIFIES after pictures with baby bump go viral on social media RKK

    Is Lady Gaga pregnant? 'Joker 2' star CLARIFIES after pictures with baby bump go viral on social media

    Lok sabha election 2024 results pm modi foreign media reactions anr

    Unexpected repudiation of PM Modi: Here's how foreign media reacted after Lok Sabha election results

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon