Thrissur Lok Sabha election winner Suresh Gopi of BJP gets congratulatory messages from Mohanlal, Mammootty

Suresh Gopi, an actor and politician, won the election for the BJP in Kerala. Mohanlal and Mammootty sent their wishes to their fellow actor. Many celebrities and his ardent fans also congratulated him.

Suresh Gopi's victory in the Kerala Lok Sabha seat of Thrissur on June 4 marked a significant milestone for the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in Kerala. He will now represent the state in Parliament, a feat that was celebrated by many celebrities and fans.

Mohanlal shared a photo of Suresh Gopi and wrote, "Congratulations dear Suresh (sic)," as he tagged him on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

Suresh Gopi expressed gratitude for their posts on his X page. In addition to Mohanlal and Mammootty, several supporters congratulated him on his victory.

Suresh Gopi is an actor, politician, playback singer, and TV presenter. He mostly worked in Malayalam cinema, but also made films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. He has appeared in over 250 films during his career.

He was last seen in the 2023 Garudan film, which earned positive reviews. He also produces four Malayalam films: 'JSK', 'Ottakkomban', 'SG 251', and 'Oruperumkaliyattam'.

