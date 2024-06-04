Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP opens account in Kerala as Suresh Gopi takes Thrissur

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala made a historic record as Suresh Gopi in Thrissur constituency is leading with a massive of over 70,000 votes in the Lok Sabha Elections. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

    Thrissur: With a commanding lead of more than 75079 votes, actor and BJP leader Suresh Gop has won the Thrissur and the constituency is a key area of focus for the BJP in Kerala. V S Sunilkumar of the LDF is his closest opponent, with K Muraleedharan of the UDF coming in third. The counting

    Suresh Gopi, who contested from Thrissur in 2019 and finished third, has gained more support due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frequent trips to the area. That year, Suresh Gopi's candidature in Thrissur was the BJP's most successful venture. With an astounding 2,93,822 votes, or 28.19% of the total, he significantly outperformed the previous election by 17%.

    Due to Suresh Gopi's enormous lead, The BJP will likely make history in Kerala by opening its account. The unexpected entry of K Muraleedharan into the battle had raised expectations among UDF members. However, based on the current rankings, it appears that Muraleedharan may only finish third because V S Sunil Kumar is lagging behind in second place according to the trends. 

    Compared to the 77.92 percent voter participation in Thrissur in 2019, this year's turnout was significantly lower at 72.2%. The fiercely contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Thrissur, Kerala, were indicative of the larger political landscape in India.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 3:18 PM IST
