    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Constituency Profile: Chalakudy has seen political fortunes swing time and again

    Benny Behanan of the Congress party is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Chalakudy against C Ravindranath from the CPM and KM Unnikrishnan from the BJP. This sets the stage for a competitive electoral battle in the constituency.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

    Thrissur: Chalakudy has witnessed political shifts over time, with candidates from various parties experiencing success in different election cycles. The Communist movement in Kerala, particularly led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], had a significant influence on Chalakudy. The area saw strong support for leftist ideologies and parties, leading to electoral victories for Communist candidates in several instances.

    The Indian National Congress also held considerable sway in Chalakudy, with the party winning numerous elections and holding power at various levels of government. Leaders like K. Karunakaran, a prominent Congress figure, played a key role in shaping the region's political landscape.

    Over the years, Chalakudy has experienced shifts in political power, with both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) winning elections in the area.  The constituency has witnessed a dynamic political landscape, seeing rule by both left-wing and right-wing parties. Throughout its history, it has been a significant battleground where prominent figures such as K. Karunakaran, E. Balanandan, PC Chacko, and Lonappan Nambadan have contested and succeeded. The constituency underwent reorganization, leading to the entry of KP Dhanapalan, Innocent, and Benny Behanan into Chalakudy's political arena.

    In 2009, KP Dhanapalan secured victory for the Congress party. In 2014, Innocent won with support from the Left Democratic Front (LDF). Subsequently, in 2019, Benny Behannan, also representing the Congress, reclaimed the constituency.

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Benny Behanan secured a remarkable victory in Chalakudy, winning by a substantial margin of 1,32,274 votes. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] fielded the incumbent MP, Innocent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated AN Radhakrishnan.

    Benny Behannan garnered 4,73,444 votes out of a total of 9,90,433 votes cast in the constituency. Innocent received 3,41,170 votes, and AN Radhakrishnan secured 1,28,996 votes.

    Compared to the previous election in 2014, Innocent saw a decrease of 17,270 votes in 2019. However, despite this decrease in individual votes, the overall voter turnout increased from 76.94% to 80.51%. This increase in turnout likely played a significant role in boosting Benny Behannan's lead and contributing to his surge in votes.

    Benny Behanan is again contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Chalakudy, representing the Congress party. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] is putting forward former Education Minister C Ravindranath as its candidate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is nominating KM Unnikrishnan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the Chalakudy constituency.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
