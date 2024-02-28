Lok Sabha Election 2024: IUML announces candidates in Malappuram, Ponnani constituencies

Out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, the Congress will contest in 16 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will contest in 2 seats, the Kerala Congress (Jacob) [KCJ] will contest in 1 seat, and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) will contest in 1 seat.

Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) announced the candidates in Malappuram and Ponnani constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Idi Muhammad Basheer will contest from Malappuram and M. P. Abdussamad Samadani will contest from Ponnani. The state president, Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal announced the name of the candidate.

P. K. Kunhalikutty said that the Rajya Sabha seat is an achievement for IUML. Meanwhile, the Congress Party has announced its intention to contest 16 seats in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, as stated by V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

Satheesan stated that IUML will contest in two seats, consistent with previous elections. However, the IUML leadership has expressed a desire for one additional Lok Sabha seat this time around, reaffirming their stance and commitment to their decision.

