Kerala: Woman who went missing 15 years ago suspected to have killed, buried in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: It is suspected that a 20-year-old girl named Kala, who went missing 15 years ago in Mannar, was killed and buried. The investigation, based on confidential information received two months ago, led to the police taking four people into custody. The information hinted that Kala was killed and buried by five individuals, all of whom are friends and relatives of her husband.

The investigation commenced with the opening of the household's septic tank. Recently, Ambalapuzha police received a letter that provided a breakthrough in Kala's disappearance case.

Meanwhile, the police have not yet released any official information about the incident. The husband of the woman is currently in Israel and will be asked to return to Kerala as part of the investigation.

