Kerala: Remains of woman missing since 15 years recovered from septic tank

The investigation into the 15-year-old disappearance of Kala from Mannar in Alappuzha has led to significant developments. Suspected remains of Kala were recovered from a septic tank.

Alappuzha: Materials suspected to be the remains of Kala, a woman who went missing from Mannar, were recovered from a septic tank on Tuesday (July 2). However, it is not believed to be part of her body. The forensic team suspects that after 15 years, only small residues may be found. A detailed investigation is ongoing. The police suspect that Kala's husband Anil is also involved in the incident. All four accused in custody have not pleaded guilty and are providing contradictory statements.

More details into the case of the disappearance of a woman have emerged. One of the accused confessed that a woman named Kala, who mysteriously disappeared 15 years ago murdered. The chilling revelation came out during a drunken conversation among friends. A bystander anonymously tipped off the police with a letter. The Ambalapuzha police swiftly launched an intense investigation into the case.

Suresh, Jinu, Pramod, and Santhosh, all closely connected to Kala's husband, Anil, are now in police custody and are being interrogated.

The police had long suspected that Kala's disappearance was a murder. Their suspicions were heightened when the Ambalapuzha police arrested Pramod for attempting to harm his wife by pouring kerosene on her. The information he provided further fueled their doubts. Subsequently, an anonymous letter confirmed their suspicions, prompting the police to closely observe the suspects for several weeks. During this period, they monitored the phone calls and messages of Pramod and his friends, leading to the eventual custody of the accused.

Kala was Anil's first wife, and their marriage faced opposition from their families due to their intercaste backgrounds. Anil, who works in Israel, claimed that Kala left him and their children to be with someone else when she went missing. This explanation was accepted by locals and relatives, leading to a lack of investigation by the police at the time.

Anil later renovated and rebuilt his house in Mannar. He remarried and took up employment in Israel. Two months ago, the police received an anonymous letter, leading to surveillance and subsequent arrest and interrogation of the suspects.

When Kala disappeared, her parents did not file a complaint, assuming she had gone to work in Kochi. Personal enmity is suspected as the motive for her murder. Confirmation of various statements hinges on finding the remains of the body. Despite police questioning of her husband's relatives, they all claim ignorance about the incident.

The police are facing the challenge of finding the decomposed body. They have opened the septic tank at the house in Mannar and are currently conducting inspections.



