The Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Karunya KR-763 results on Saturday, August 1. The draw is scheduled for 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram, with a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Following the draw, the complete list of winning numbers will be officially published.

The Kerala State Lottery Department is set to announce the Karunya KR-763 lottery results on Saturday, August 1, with the draw scheduled to begin at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants across the state are eagerly awaiting the winning numbers, which will be published shortly after the draw concludes.

The first prize winner of the Karunya KR-763 draw will receive a bumper cash reward of Rs 1 crore, while multiple other prize categories will also be announced. The complete list of winning numbers will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department following the draw and will be made available through its official result publication channels.

Ticket holders are advised to verify their numbers carefully using the officially published result. If there is any discrepancy between the printed result and online versions, the gazette published by the Kerala State Lottery Department will be treated as the final authority.

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Prize winners must submit their winning tickets along with valid identity proof and the required documents to claim their reward within the prescribed period. Winners of higher-value prizes may also be required to complete additional verification before the prize amount is released. Applicable taxes and deductions will be made in accordance with government rules before the winnings are paid.

The Kerala Lottery is among India's most popular state-run lottery schemes, conducting weekly draws under different series such as Karunya, Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya and Fifty-Fifty. The lottery is administered by the Kerala government and continues to attract thousands of participants with transparent draw procedures and substantial prize money.

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