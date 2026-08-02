The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Samrudhi SM-6 draw held on August 02, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.
Kerala State Lotteries Department has published the results of the much-awaited Samrudhi SM-6 lottery on Sunday, August 30. With thousands of players across the state waiting impatiently for the draw, the main prize is ₹1 crore, along with various additional cash incentives.
First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore
The main highlight of the Samrudhi SM-6 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.
Also Read: Kerala Samrudhi SM-66 Lottery Result Today (August 2): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details
Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-66 Winning Numbers
To Be Announced
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - MZ 543482
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All other series with - 543482
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - MR 823249
3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - MN 630504
4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0366, 1053, 2463, 2782, 3221, 3788, 4472, 5489, 5547, 6775, 7039, 7247, 7441, 8499, 8749, 8757, 9252, 9845, 9942
5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 0889, 3379, 5075, 5098, 5226, 6744
6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0802, 1736, 2173, 3864, 4164, 4363, 4680, 4767, 5254, 5483, 6099, 6419, 6760, 6815, 7154, 7446, 7606, 8466, 8472, 8538, 8623, 8918, 9488, 9607, 9631
7th Prize: ₹500 - 0343, 0506, 0613, 0708, 1159, 1325, 1519, 1799, 2077, 2085, 2137, 2625, 2662, 2722, 2930, 3022, 3247, 3285, 3326, 3407, 4269, 4350, 4510, 4821, 4842, 4887, 5008, 5228, 5382, 5398, 5427, 5438, 5648, 5732, 5854, 5894, 5939, 5965, 6024, 6079, 6159, 6196, 6626, 6710, 6782, 6805, 6936, 6958, 7178, 7560, 7652, 7761, 7817, 8103, 8223, 8230, 8335, 8376, 8408, 8514, 8733, 8884, 8947, 8973, 9002, 9036, 9432, 9575, 9579, 9623, 9798, 9898
8th Prize: ₹200 - 0181, 0350, 0462, 0555, 0623, 0891, 1192, 1254, 1278, 1559, 1757, 2093, 2301, 2396, 2404, 2686, 2699, 2763, 2935, 3111, 3115, 3343, 3624, 3658, 3692, 3725, 3762, 3883, 4057, 4260, 4318, 4346, 4347, 4364, 4395, 4927, 5073, 5267, 5388, 5683, 5706, 5721, 5902, 6042, 6256, 6296, 6380, 6449, 6730, 6854, 7165, 7286, 7504, 7779, 7827, 8255, 8357, 8427, 8669, 8670, 8726, 8928, 8934, 8975, 9050, 9106, 9108, 9502, 9536, 9969..
9th Prize: ₹100 -
How to Claim Your Lottery Prize
To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.
The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.
How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results
- The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at
- Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017
- Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website
- Official publications of lottery results
- Licensed lottery merchants
- Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.
Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (31/07/2026) Live: Suvarna Keralam SK-63 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner
(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)