A viral video of Maulana Jarjis Ansari claiming that Lord Krishna was a Muslim and offered namaz five times a day has sparked widespread outrage. The speech, delivered in Jharkhand, resurfaced amid the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute, leading to protests, an FIR in Lucknow and demands for legal action. Police have launched an investigation.

A speech by Maulana Jarjis Ansari has sparked a major controversy after a video surfaced on social media in which he claimed that Lord Krishna was a Muslim and offered namaz five times a day. The video, which was reportedly recorded during a religious gathering in Jharkhand on June 23, has gone viral and drawn sharp reactions from several Hindu organisations.

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The controversy comes at a time when the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Eidgah dispute continues to remain a sensitive issue, leading to fresh public debate over the cleric's remarks.

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Claims based on Bhagavad Gita verse

During the speech, Ansari referred to Chapter 6, Verse 10 of the Bhagavad Gita and claimed that the verse instructed devotees to worship with their "whole body". He argued that Lord Krishna himself offered prayers five times a day.

He further said that those who studied Hindu scriptures carefully would understand that Islam was a universal faith preached not only by Prophet Muhammad but also by Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

However, the widely accepted translation of Bhagavad Gita Chapter 6, Verse 10 speaks about meditation, self-control, discipline and detachment from worldly desires. The verse does not mention Islam, namaz or offering prayers five times a day.

FIR registered after complaint

Following widespread criticism, members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha filed a complaint at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow, alleging that the remarks had hurt religious sentiments.

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Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR against Ansari. Officials said the matter is under investigation and further action will be taken according to the findings of the inquiry.

Religious leaders and politicians react

Several Hindu religious leaders strongly criticised the remarks. Ayodhya-based Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das accused the cleric of misinterpreting the Bhagavad Gita and claimed that the comments had deeply hurt the sentiments of Lord Krishna's devotees.

During his reaction, Vishnu Das also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who would "cut off" Ansari's tongue. The statement has itself attracted attention because it called for violence.

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BJP leader Manish Shukla described the remarks as part of a larger conspiracy and demanded a thorough investigation. Shree Krishna Janma Trust president Dinesh Falahari also called for strict legal action against the cleric.

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Previous controversies

Ansari has faced controversies in the past as well. In 2022, he drew criticism over remarks related to marital relations.

In the same year, a fast-track court in Varanasi sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment in a 2016 rape case involving allegations of sexual assault on the pretext of marriage and blackmail.

Investigation continues

Police have not announced any conclusions regarding the latest case and have said the investigation is continuing. Authorities are examining the complaint, the viral video and other available evidence before taking further action.

The controversy has once again highlighted how speeches shared on social media can quickly fuel public outrage, especially when they involve religious beliefs. Officials have urged people to maintain peace while the legal process continues.

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