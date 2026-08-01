The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Karunya KR-763 lottery results for Saturday, August 1. Participants can now verify their tickets by checking the complete list of winning numbers. To claim any prize, winners must submit their original ticket with valid identification within the stipulated time.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Karunya KR-763 lottery results for Saturday, August 1. Participants who purchased tickets for this week's draw can now check the complete list of winning numbers across all prize categories and verify whether their ticket has secured a prize.

The draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, under the supervision of the Kerala State Lottery Department. As with every weekly draw, the results include the first prize, followed by multiple prize categories carrying attractive cash rewards. The complete list of winning ticket numbers has been released through the department's official channels.

Also Read: Kerala Karunya KR-763 Lottery Result Today (Aug 1): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-763 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: KO247228

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: All other series ending with 247228

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: KO612507

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: KO818997

4th Prize – Rs 5000: TBA

5th Prize – Rs 2000: TBA

6th Prize – Rs 1000: TBA

7th Prize – Rs 500: TBA

8th Prize - Rs 200: TBA

9th Prize – Rs 100: TBA

Ticket holders are advised to cross-check their numbers carefully with the officially published results. In case of any discrepancy between online results and the official gazette, the gazette published by the Kerala State Lottery Department will be treated as the final authority.

Prize winners must submit their original winning ticket along with valid identity proof and other required documents to claim the prize within the stipulated time. Winners of higher-value prizes may be required to complete additional verification procedures before the prize money is released. Applicable taxes and statutory deductions will be made as per government rules before the final payout.

The Kerala Lottery continues to be one of India's most popular state-run lottery schemes, conducting weekly draws under various series including Karunya, Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Fifty-Fifty, Nirmal, Karunya Plus and Bhagyathara.

Participants are encouraged to verify their ticket numbers only through the official results released by the Kerala State Lottery Department and preserve their original tickets carefully until the prize claim process is completed.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (31/07/2026): Suvarna Keralam SK-63 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner