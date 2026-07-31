The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-63 draw held on July 31, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh, among other rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department released the results of the highly anticipated Suvarna Keralam SK-63 lottery on Friday, July 31. Thousands of players across the state are eagerly awaiting the draw, with the primary prize of ₹1 crore and many additional financial rewards.

First Prize Winner Announced: ₹1 Crore

The main highlight of the Suvarna Keralam SK-63 draw is its top prize of ₹1 crore. Participants should carefully match their ticket numbers with the official result published by the Kerala Lottery Department.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-63 Lottery Result Today (July 31): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-63 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 - RM 578727

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000 - All other series with RM 578727

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 - RL 178625

3rd Prize: ₹5,0000 - RJ 575015

4th Prize: ₹5,000 - 0386, 1555, 1569, 1881, 3189, 3637, 3706, 3826, 4691, 5093, 6520, 6579, 6641, 7414, 8090, 8580, 8750, 9155, 9868

5th Prize: ₹2,000 - 0195, 0465, 1061, 2780, 4105, 8665

6th Prize: ₹1,000 - 0189, 0353, 0601, 0947, 1545, 1719, 2353, 2598, 2888, 3107, 3273, 3610, 3825, 4353, 4450, 5439, 5627, 5768, 6445, 6627, 6671, 7702, 8230, 8322, 9293

7th Prize: ₹500 - 0086, 0264, 0433, 0520, 0611, 0632, 0736, 0830, 0838, 0978, 1037, 1149, 1433, 1655, 1664, 1922, 1936, 2009, 2416, 2498, 2629, 2656, 2678, 3001, 3093, 3402, 3527, 3583, 3783, 4099, 4107, 4215, 4255, 4520, 4647, 4918, 5102, 5148, 5496, 5606, 5935, 6100, 6615, 6731, 6930, 6935, 7040, 7123, 7291, 7371, 7602, 7620, 7719, 7747, 7791, 7873, 7891, 8041, 8105, 8268, 8393, 8453, 8483, 8655, 8694, 8699, 8759, 8907, 9185, 9256, 9432, 9526, 9561, 9725, 9770, 9987

8th Prize: ₹200 - 0011, 0012, 0160, 0292, 0366, 0618, 0741, 0824, 1015, 1168, 1194, 1384, 1618, 1865, 1910, 1939, 1980, 2181, 2208, 2217, 2221, 2372, 2462, 2576, 2626, 2694, 2847, 2852, 3166, 3249, 3274, 3320, 3324, 3352, 3485, 3713, 3837, 3859, 3904, 4031, 4073, 4263, 4278, 4297, 4309, 4318, 4330, 4399, 4401, 4489, 4612, 4751, 4762, 4833, 5026, 5031, 5466, 5517, 5543, 5559, 5595, 5612, 5710, 5956, 6148, 6189, 6328, 6570, 6803, 7056, 7302, 7520, 7601, 7737, 8033, 8194, 8356, 8386, 8470, 8513, 8590, 8603, 8775, 8834, 8879, 8958, 9622, 9634, 9686, 9703, 9749, 9751

9th Prize: ₹100 - 0077, 0096, 0119, 0129, 0643, 0670, 0697, 0887, 0925, 1141, 1235, 1245, 1262, 1347, 1348, 1355, 1508, 1786, 1845, 1893, 1931, 1969, 1991, 2055, 2116, 2180, 2218, 2315, 2385, 2418, 2523, 2525, 2536, 2834, 2959, 3073, 3252, 3260, 3386, 3390, 3564, 3587, 3734, 3793, 3852, 3863, 3876, 3899, 3925, 4017, 4077, 4316, 4562, 4577, 4717, 4745, 4815, 4862, 4970, 5014, 5177, 5234, 5244, 5286, 5375, 5424, 5479, 5527, 5528, 5785, 5795, 5888, 5917, 6005, 6124, 6180, 6195, 6227, 6287, 6292, 6315, 6397, 6581, 6585, 6622, 6634, 6639, 6672, 6687, 6762, 6819, 6850, 6950, 6961, 6989, 7010, 7015, 7019, 7122, 7176, 7184, 7217, 7233, 7265, 7410, 7524, 7547, 7571, 7631, 7640, 7695, 7787, 7833, 7859, 8040, 8082, 8101, 8131, 8303, 8329, 8358, 8373, 8384, 8411, 8421, 8427, 8471, 8492, 8670, 8689, 8787, 8871, 8901, 8940, 8989, 8995, 9248, 9305, 9345, 9367, 9503, 9685, 9786, 9984

How to Claim Your Lottery Prize

To claim the prize, prize winners need to produce the original winning ticket, along with identity proof and other documentation, at the specified Kerala Lottery offices or authorised banks.

The official recommends signing the back of the ticket promptly and filing your claim within the deadline.

How to Verify Kerala Lottery Results

The lottery players can verify the numbers on their tickets at

Kerala Lottery Official Result Gazette 2017

Kerala State Lotteries Department's Website

Official publications of lottery results

Licensed lottery merchants

Winners are recommended to cross-check their tickets with the official results before claiming any prizes.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (30/07/2026) Live: Karunya Plus KN-634 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner

(Disclaimer: The article is for information purposes, the website do not support gambling)