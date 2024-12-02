Kerala weather: Red alert issued for 5 districts, orange alert in 4 amid forecast of heavy rainfall

A red alert has been issued for five districts in North Kerala due to extremely heavy rainfall warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



Thiruvananthapuram: A red alert remains in effect for five districts in Kerala as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of extremely heavy rainfall. The affected districts are Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasaragod, and Kannur in North Kerala. In addition, an orange alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts. For tomorrow, the IMD has extended the orange alert to Kannur and Kasaragod, while a yellow alert has been declared for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kottayam.

The forecasted heavy rainfall predicts significant risks, including flash floods, landslides, and waterlogging in low-lying and urban areas. Continuous rainfall is also expected to trigger landslides and mudslides, especially in hilly regions. Authorities have urged special attention to these vulnerable areas. The fishing ban along the Kerala coast remains in place, and both the public and government agencies are advised to exercise extreme caution.

To manage the situation, 24-hour taluk and district control rooms have been activated across all districts in the state. In case of emergencies, the public can contact toll-free numbers 1077 and 1070 for assistance. Given the possibility of short bursts of intense rainfall, there is a heightened risk of flash floods and landslides, with waterlogging expected in urban and low-lying areas.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called on residents of landslide and flood-prone areas in hilly regions to relocate to safer locations during the daytime as a precautionary measure.

