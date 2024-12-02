Kerala: Rs 3.91 lakh fine imposed after 420 inspections in Sabarimala for overcharging, food safety violations

Over ten days, 420 inspections were carried out in commercial establishments and hotels in the Sannidhanam area by various squads, led by Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Dr. Arun S. Nair. The inspections targeted overcharging, improper food quality, and cleanliness.

Kerala: Rs 3 point 91 lakh fine imposed after 420 inspections in Sabarimala for overcharging, food safety violations anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

Pathanamthitta: Over ten days, various squads conducted 420 inspections at commercial establishments and hotels in the Sannidhanam area. Inspections carried out in Sannidhanam, Pamba, and Nilakkal led to the registration of 49 cases and the imposition of fines totaling Rs 3.91 lakh. The inspections, led by Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Dr. Arun S. Nair and supported by three duty magistrates, aimed to prevent exploitation of pilgrims, ensure access to hygienic and safe food items, and curb overcharging.

Photoshoot on 18 holy steps, excessive pricing at Sabarimala: Kerala High Court to examine in detail today

A total of 187 shops and hotels in Sannidhanam were inspected. Violations such as improper measurements and weight, overcharging, and the sale of food packets without proper documentation led to 14 cases and a fine of Rs 1,35,000. In Pamba, 88 inspections were conducted, resulting in 18 cases and a fine of Rs 1,06,000. In Nilakkal, 145 inspections led to 17 cases, with fines totaling Rs 1,50,000.

Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Dr. Arun S. Nair stated that the inspections were expanded to ensure cleanliness in hotels and shops, provide quality food with inaccurate measurements and weights to pilgrims, and prevent overcharging. He also mentioned that these inspections would continue in the coming days.

The Food Safety Department, Health Department, Pollution Control Board, and Legal Metrology departments have also intensified their inspections. Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Dr. Arun S. Nair, along with Deputy Collector A. Vijayan, Executive Magistrate P.K. Dinesh, and Health Department staff, led the inspections at Sannidhanam.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala weather: Red alert issued for 5 districts, orange alert in 4 amid forecast of heavy rainfall dmn

Kerala weather: Red alert issued for 5 districts, orange alert in 4 amid forecast of heavy rainfall

Kerala: Yuva Morcha activists raises threatening slogans against Sandeep Varier after his defection to Congress anr

Kerala: Yuva Morcha activists raises threatening slogans against Sandeep Varier after his defection to Cong

Neighbour of Valapattanam theft victim arrested, Rs 1 crore and 300 sovereign gold recovered dmn

Neighbour of Valapattanam theft victim arrested, Rs 1 crore and 300 sovereign gold recovered

Kerala: Woman accuses husband of dowry abuse in Kollam; Family denies allegations anr

Kerala: Woman accuses husband of dowry abuse in Kollam; Family denies allegations

Electricity rates set to rise in Kerala; summer tariff under consideration, says Minister Krishnankutty dmn

Electricity rates set to rise in Kerala; summer tariff under consideration, says Minister Krishnankutty

Recent Stories

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme AJR

Big news for citizens! Modi government announces Rs 2000 monthly scheme

India boosts security for Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protest over attacks on Hindus (WATCH) snt

India boosts security at Bangladesh diplomatic missions after Agartala protests over attacks on Hindus (WATCH)

Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details dmn

Indian Railways introduces UV robotic cleaning for blankets; READ details

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter vkp

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala RBA

Christmas special: IRCTC tour packages-huge discounts for Kashmir and Kerala

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon