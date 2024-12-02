Kerala: Rs 3.91 lakh fine imposed after 420 inspections in Sabarimala for overcharging, food safety violations

Over ten days, 420 inspections were carried out in commercial establishments and hotels in the Sannidhanam area by various squads, led by Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Dr. Arun S. Nair. The inspections targeted overcharging, improper food quality, and cleanliness.

Pathanamthitta: Over ten days, various squads conducted 420 inspections at commercial establishments and hotels in the Sannidhanam area. Inspections carried out in Sannidhanam, Pamba, and Nilakkal led to the registration of 49 cases and the imposition of fines totaling Rs 3.91 lakh. The inspections, led by Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Dr. Arun S. Nair and supported by three duty magistrates, aimed to prevent exploitation of pilgrims, ensure access to hygienic and safe food items, and curb overcharging.

A total of 187 shops and hotels in Sannidhanam were inspected. Violations such as improper measurements and weight, overcharging, and the sale of food packets without proper documentation led to 14 cases and a fine of Rs 1,35,000. In Pamba, 88 inspections were conducted, resulting in 18 cases and a fine of Rs 1,06,000. In Nilakkal, 145 inspections led to 17 cases, with fines totaling Rs 1,50,000.

Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Dr. Arun S. Nair stated that the inspections were expanded to ensure cleanliness in hotels and shops, provide quality food with inaccurate measurements and weights to pilgrims, and prevent overcharging. He also mentioned that these inspections would continue in the coming days.

The Food Safety Department, Health Department, Pollution Control Board, and Legal Metrology departments have also intensified their inspections. Sabarimala Additional District Magistrate Dr. Arun S. Nair, along with Deputy Collector A. Vijayan, Executive Magistrate P.K. Dinesh, and Health Department staff, led the inspections at Sannidhanam.

