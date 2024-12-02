Lifestyle
Stud earrings were popular alongside jhumkas in 2024. If you're tired of heavy jewelry, these stud designs offer a beautiful and classy alternative.
These pearl stud earrings are perfect for any festive outfit. While gold options can be expensive, similar styles are available for around 500 rupees.
Lotus jewelry was a favorite this year. These gold and black beaded studs are a unique choice that will elevate any saree.
Gold studs, especially sun and conch designs, were a top choice for modern brides. They are available in plain and studded styles.
Multicolor stone stud earrings are a must-have. They add a touch of glamour without being too heavy. Look for affordable alternatives to expensive emerald options.
Pearl accents were popular in everything from sarees to jewelry. These pearl studs are perfect for any occasion, from office to parties.
Gold plated jewelry is always in style. These intricately designed studs are elegant and perfect for sarees.
Polki jewelry is a favorite for brides and bridesmaids. These Polki studs are a perfect choice for any wedding occasion.
Rose gold adds a touch of luxury. These studs pair beautifully with dresses and gowns.
