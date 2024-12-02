Kerala: Yuva Morcha activists raises threatening slogans against Sandeep Varier after his defection to Cong

The Yuva Morcha issued threatening slogans against Sandeep Varier, who recently joined Congress from the BJP, during a rally marking KP Jayakrishnan Master's martyrdom day in Kannur. The slogans accused Varier of betraying the party for personal gain and warned of consequences if he continued to disrespect the organization and its martyrs.

Kannur: The Yuva Morcha raised threatening slogans against Sandeep Varier who recently switched from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Congress, raising threatening slogans. The slogans were raised during a rally that was held in commemoration of KP Jayakrishnan Master's martyrdom day, for allegedly betraying the party for financial gain.

The slogans included threats like, "You betrayed the organization for 30 pieces of silver. If you continue to misuse our martyrs and disrespect the organization, we will bring you down in broad daylight."

Videos of the incident have surfaced. Meanwhile, Sandeep Varier responded to Asianet News, stating that this was the biggest proof of BJP's intolerance and that leaving the party was the right decision.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In response to those calling him a betrayer, Sandeep Varier stated that the actual betrayer was inside the BJP office. He also mentioned that he will move forward with Congress to fight against this politics of hatred.

Varier criticized the BJP's decision to restrict the commemoration to Kannur district, attributing it to internal conflicts within the party. He also raised concerns over the absence of the BJP State President at this year's Jayakrishnan Master's memorial event. On December 1, 1999, K P Jayakrishnan Master, a BJP leader, was brutally murdered by alleged CPM workers in front of his students while teaching.

